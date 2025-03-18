How Many Games Will Virginia Win in 2025? FanDuel Posts Over/Under Win Totals
With the start of spring football, FanDuel has released its preliminary ACC win totals for the 2025 football season. Virginia's over/under win total for the 2025 season was set at 5.5, a bet of bowl eligibility for the team from Charlottesville.
The 5.5-win total for the Hoos is tied for worst in the ACC with Boston College, Pittsburgh, and Wake Forest, all teams the Cavaliers defeated in 2024. At the top of the mountain, Clemson, the reigning ACC Champions, led the way with a 9.5 win total. Read below for a list of the over/under win totals for every team in the ACC for the 2025 football season:
Team
Over/Under
Boston College
5.5
California
6.5
Clemson
9.5
Duke
6.5
Florida State
7.5
Georgia Tech
7.5
Louisville
8.5
Miami
8.5
NC State
6.5
North Carolina
7.5
Pittsburgh
5.5
SMU
8.5
Stanford
3.5
Syracuse
5.5
Virginia
5.5
Virginia Tech
6.5
Wake Forest
5.5
This 5.5 win total is one better than last year’s 4.5 over/under total which the Cavaliers achieved with a 5-7 record in 2024. Virginia took advantage of its easy schedule to start the year, racking up four early wins before only winning one of its last seven games.
Looking at Virginia’s 2025 schedule, the Hoos are set to face five teams that they faced in 2024. UVA posted a 2-3 record against those opponents. Of their remaining opponents, four posted losing records in 2024 in NC State, Stanford, Florida State and Cal while Washington State enters this year with a new head coach and William & Mary is an FCS program.
If you haven't picked up on the trend yet, Vegas does not have much confidence in the Cavaliers despite them having an extremely favorable schedule in 2025.
On the contrary, the Hoos have shown signs of growth with 19 transfers joining the team this spring with a new signal caller in Chandler Morris and a bulked up offensive line to protect the North Texas transfer. The Hoos also add multiple wide receivers with Purdue’s Jahmal Edrine leading the way alongside Jayden Thomas (Notre Dame) and Cam Ross (JMU) while returning Trell Harris and some other weapons on the outside.
UVA Football Depth Chart Projection Heading Into Spring Football
Moving to the defensive end, star safety Antonio Clary, linebacker Kam Robinson and defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter lead the crew of returners that welcomes eight defensive transfers led by Hunter Osborne (Alabama), Fisher Camac (UNLV), Devin Neal (Louisville) and Mitchell Melton (Ohio State).
The question amongst all of these acquisitions is can they come together with the returning Hoos and be developed into a winning football team to deliver Virginia’s first bowl eligible season since 2021.
On the other side, Tony Elliott’s time as head coach in Charlottesville has not exuded confidence in Virginia’s chances of a six win season. Headed into his fourth and final season of his contract, a failure to reach bowl eligibility may result in the end of Elliott’s tenure in Charlottesville.
