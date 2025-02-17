How to Watch Virginia vs. Duke: Tipoff Time, TV Channel
Virginia will welcome No. 3 Duke to John Paul Jones Arena for an ACC matchup on Monday night in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers have won their last three games, while the Blue Devils have won two in a row since dropping their first and only ACC game of the season at Clemson two Saturdays ago. Duke is currently leading the ACC standings with a 14-1 record in conference play, while Virginia is tied for ninth at 6-8 in ACC play.
Duke leads Virginia 125-54 in the all-time series that dates back to February of 1911. UVA is 36-41 against Duke in Charlottesville at 4-7 against the Blue Devils at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia and Duke have split the last four games played at John Paul Jones Arena, but the Blue Devils have won three of the last five meetings overall in the series and six of the last 10. Seven of the last 10 meetings between Virginia and Duke have been decided by four points or less.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Duke, including tipoff time, TV channel and streaming designations, and radio details.
Game Information: Duke Blue Devils (22-3, 14-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (13-12, 6-8 ACC)
Date/Time: Monday, February 17th at 8pm ET
Location: John Paul Jones Arena
How to watch: ESPN
How to stream: ESPN+/ESPN.com/watch
Commentators: Dave O'Brien (Play-by-Play), Cory Alexander (Analyst)
How to listen: SiriusXM 80, SXM App 80 | ESPN Radio | Virginia Sports Radio Network | Blue Devils Sports Network
Virginia Radio Affiliates: Virginia Sports Radio Network
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400
