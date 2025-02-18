Virginia vs. Duke Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (13-12, 6-8 ACC) is set to host No. 3 Duke (22-3, 14-1 ACC) on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Virginia 14, Duke 27 | 7:52 1H
Duke continues to build its advantage with Isaiah Evans making a three and the Hoos faltering on the offensive end. Blue Devils grab another two offensive rebounds before a three from Evans extends the Duke lead to 13. Duke is on a 9-0 run with Rohde headed to the line.
UVA 14, DUKE 21 | 10:22 1H
Virginia allows Duke to grab yet another offensive rebound as Maliq Brown slams it home. The Blue Devils already have four offensive boards. Rohde finds Murray on a great cut but his layup is blocked by a flying Cooper Flagg. Proctor drills a three on the other end. In need of an answer, Rohde finds Robinson who misses a dunk, but the Hoos rally with Rohde scoring on the drive on the ensuing possession.
The Blue Devils show their skill as Knueppel drills his second three of the night. Media timeout.
UVA 12, DUKE 13 | 14:41 1H
Rohde picks up an early steal leading to a dunk by Blake Buchanan on the other end. Virginia is switching on picks early and its costing the Hoos with Cooper Flagg scoring over Rohde. In response, Isaac McKneely fires a three from deep. Kon Knueppel goes to the charity stripe and makes both after a foul by Jacob Cofie. Knueppel drills a three on the next posession giving the Blue Devils there first lead of the night before Dai Dai Ames ties it up, driving past Flagg on the other end.
Flagg on the other end grabs his own rebound before scoring. Despite Flagg, Rohde knocks down a three on the other end as the Virginia offense has found a rthym early. Khaman Maluach slams it home on the opposite end as a game atypical of normal Virginia pace has enused with Dai Dai Ames nailing a jumper before Tyrese Proctor scores immediately.
Starters:
Virginia: Andrew Rohde, Dai Dai Ames, Isaac McKneely, Blake Buchanan, Jacob Cofie
Duke: Cooper Flagg, Tyrese Proctor, Kon Knueppel, Sion James, Khaman Maluach
Virginia vs. Duke Pregame Notes
- The Cavaliers have won three straight games for the first time since opening the season 3-0
- UVA is 2-2 in its last four home games vs. Duke
- UVA is 2-3 in its last five games vs. Duke and 4-6 in its last 10
- Anthony Robinson is averaging nine points and 4.5 rebounds in the last four games
- Duke is the only team in the country ranked among the top-four in both offensive (3rd) and defensive efficiency (4th), according to KenPom
- Cooper Flagg leads the Blue Devils in points (494), rebounds (187), assists (101), steals (40) and blocked shots (29)
