How to Watch Virginia vs. Georgia Tech: Tipoff Time, TV Channel

Matt Newton

Virginia Athletic
Virginia is set to host Georgia Tech in a Saturday evening matchup at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. Both teams are coming off of impressive victories, as the Cavaliers took down Pitt on the road last Monday, while the Yellow Jackets earned a hard-fought road win at Clemson in triple overtime on Tuesday. Georgia Tech is currently tied for ninth in the ACC standings with a 5-7 conference record, while Virginia is tied for 14th at 4-8 in ACC play.

Virginia leads Georgia Tech 49-40 in the all-time series that dates back to 1947. The Cavaliers own a 27-11 record against the Yellow Jackets in Charlottesville and a 10-1 mark in games played at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA has a 12-game winning streak in the series against Georgia Tech and has won 20 of the last 22 meetings. The Yellow Jackets' last win over the Cavaliers came on January 9th, 2016 in Atlanta and Georgia Tech hasn't won at UVA since earning an overtime win against Virginia in 2008, the only victory for the Jackets at John Paul Jones Arena.

See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Georgia Tech, including tipoff time, TV channel and streaming designations, and radio details.

Game Information: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-12, 5-7 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (11-12, 4-8 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, February 8th at 5:30pm ET

Location: John Paul Jones Arena (14,623) in Charlottesville, Virginia

How to watch: The CW

How to stream: Stream The CW

Commentators: Tom Werme (Play-By-Play), Mike Gminski (Analyst)

How to listen: SiriusXM 384, SXM App 974 | Virginia Sports Radio Network | Georgia Tech Sports Network

Virginia Radio Affiliates: Virginia Sports Radio Network
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400

Read a full preview of Virginia vs. Georgia Tech, including game details and notes, a scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction here: Virginia Basketball vs. Georgia Tech Game Preview, Score Prediction

