Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (11-12, 4-8 ACC) hosts Georgia Tech (11-12, 5-7 ACC) on Saturday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. Former UVa basketball coach Tony Bennett will also be honored at halftime. See a full play-by-play and live analysis for the game in the thread below.
Virginia 41, Georgia Tech 33 | 0:18 First Half
UVA 41, GT 33 | 0:18 1H
McKneely makes his fourth three of the game as he is now 4/6 from deep. In response, Naithan George knocks down a three, but Taine Murray fires right back with a layup. Andrew Rohde then knocks down his second three of the night as the entire stadium rises to their feet. Timeout Georgia Tech.
UVA 33, GT 30 | 3:24 1H
George knocks down one of his two free throws for the Yellow Jackets. Soon after, Rohde finds Buchanan who slams it home to tie the game. Cofie then nails his shot on the drive and draws the foul. At the line, Cofie makes the extra, giving Virginia a three point lead. Ndongo makes a basket in response on the drive before McKneely knocks down yet another three. He's 3/5 from three to start.
Elijah Saunders then checks in after missing the last few games due to injury.
Naithan George hits a three to cut the lead to one, but McKneely sprints to the basket and lays it in to restore the advantage.
UVA 23, GT 24 | 7:56 1H
Cofie scores immediately out of the timeout but Duncan Powell knocks down another three to give GT the lead. Cofie then muscles his way to the basket after missing initially for another bucket. Robinson fouls, GT to the line.
UVA 19, GT 21 | 9:46 1H
Ames and McKneely each knock down shots to give Virginia the lead again. GT responds to tie it up on the next possession before the Yellow Jackets score on another drive.
UVA 15, GT 17 | 11:24 1H
McKneely out of the timeout gets the layup to end the 8-0 run by the Yellow Jackets. GT makes one of two free throws before Dai Dai Ames drives the lane and scores. Powell then knocks down a three eliciting a slam dunk response by Anthony Robinson. Souare then responds with a bucket. Naithan George drills a three on the next possession to give GT its first lead of the night.
UVA 9, GT 8 | 14:50 1H
Andrew Rohde opens the game with a three on the opening possession before Georgia Tech records an air ball on the opposite end. McKneely then joins the party with back-to-back three's as the Hoos race out to a 9-0 run. Souare then scores on the other end with a dunk. Riding the momentum, Ndongo drives to the basket off a Virginia turnover and gets the bucket and the foul.
Ndongo nails his free throw. A few possesions later, Duncan Powell drills a three to make it 9-8.
UVA 0, GT 0 | Pregame
Virginia Starters: Andrew Rohde, Dai Dai Ames, Isaac McKneely, Blake Buchanan and Jacob Cofie
Georgia Tech Starters: Lance Terry, Naithan George, Baye Ndongo, Ibrahim Souare and Duncan Powell
For a game preview: Virginia Basketball vs. Georgia Tech Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Pregame Notes
- Virginia leads Georgia Tech 49-40 in the all-time series that dates back to 1947.
- The Cavaliers own a 27-11 record against the Yellow Jackets in Charlottesville and a 10-1 mark in games played at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Virginia has a 12-game winning streak in the series against Georgia Tech and has won 20 of the last 22 meetings.
- The Yellow Jackets' last win over the Cavaliers was on January 9th, 2016 in Atlanta and Georgia Tech hasn't won at UVA since earning an overtime victory against Virginia in 2008, the only victory for the Yellow Jackets at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Virginia is currently tied for 14th in the ACC standings with a 4-8 conference record, while Georgia Tech is tied for ninth at 5-7 in ACC play.