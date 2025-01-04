How to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville: Tipoff Time, TV Channel
Virginia and Louisville will play the first of two regular season meetings on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams are coming off of ACC wins in their most recent games, as the Cavaliers defeated NC State on New Year's Eve in Charlottesville and the Cardinals took down North Carolina on New Year's Day in Louisville.
UVA leads the all-time series with Louisville 24-5 and is 19-2 against the Cardinals since they joined the ACC in 2014. Virginia is 11-1 against Louisville in games played in Charlottesville and 9-0 in games played at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cardinals haven't beaten the Hoos in Charlottesville since 1990. UVA has won 18 of the last 19 meetings against Louisville and comes into this matchup having won the last nine games against the Cardinals.
Tony Bennett dominated Louisville in his time at Virginia, but now both programs have new head coaches at the helm of their programs, as Ron Sanchez is serving as the interim head coach at UVA following Bennett's surprising retirement and Pat Kelsey came from College of Charleston to replace Kenny Payne as Louisville's next head coach.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Louisville, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, and radio details.
Game Information: Louisville (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Virginia (8-5, 1-1 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, January 4th at 4pm ET
Location: John Paul Jones Arena (14,623) in Charlottesville, Virginia
How to watch: ACC Network
How to stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN.com
How to listen: SiriusXM 371, SXM App 371 |
Virginia Sports Radio Network | UofL Radio Network
Virginia Radio Affiliates: Virginia Sports Radio Network
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400
Read a full preview of Virginia vs. Louisville, including game details and notes, scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction here: Virginia Basketball vs. Louisville Game Preview, Score Prediction
More Virginia Basketball News
The Plus/Minus: Virginia Fends Off NC State Down the Stretch
Five Takeaways From Virginia’s 70-67 Win Over NC State
Report: Former Virginia Guard Dante Harris Transfers to Memphis
How Virginia Basketball Can Still Make the NCAA Tournament
Report: UVA Basketball Set to Host Bosnian Sharpshooter for Visit