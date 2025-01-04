Virginia vs. Louisville Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (8-5, 1-1 ACC) is set to host Louisville (9-5, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Louisville 0, Virginia 0 | 20:00 1H
Here are the posted starting lineups for both teams:
Louisville: Chucky Hepburn, Terrence Edwards Jr., J'Vonne Hadley, Noah Waterman, James Scott
Virginia: Andrew Rohde, Isaac McKneely, Taine Murray, Elijah Saunders, Jacob Cofie
UVA starts Rohde and Murray over Dai Dai Ames, who played just nine minutes against NC State, but appears to be available to play today.
As we await our 4pm ET tipoff on the ACC Network for Virginia vs. Louisville, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. Louisville Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia vs. Louisville Pregame Notes
- Virginia leads Louisville 24-5 in the all-time series that dates back to 1924.
- The Cavaliers are 19-2 against the Cardinals since they joined the ACC in 2014.
- UVA is 11-1 all-time against Louisville in Charlottesville and 9-0 at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cardinals haven't beaten the Cavaliers in Charlottesville since 1990.
- Virginia has won 18 of the last 19 meetings against Louisville and comes into this matchup having won the last nine games against the Cardinals.
- Virginia will wrap up a five-game homestand on Saturday. UVA is 3-1 in the first four games of the homestand and is 7-1 at John Paul Jones Arena this season.
More Virginia Basketball News
The Plus/Minus: Virginia Fends Off NC State Down the Stretch
Five Takeaways From Virginia’s 70-67 Win Over NC State
Report: Former Virginia Guard Dante Harris Transfers to Memphis
How Virginia Basketball Can Still Make the NCAA Tournament
Report: UVA Basketball Set to Host Bosnian Sharpshooter for Visit