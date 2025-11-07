How to Watch Virginia vs NC Central Men's Basketball Matchup
With their first win of the season under their belt, the Virginia Cavaliers are now gearing up for their third meeting in program history against NC Central on Friday.
During UVA's matchup last week against Rider, the Cavaliers pulled away with a final score of 87-53, with much of that success attributed to Thijs De Ridder of Belgium, who made a phenomenal debut, leading the team with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Virginia's international talent is incredibly promising this year, as Johann Grünloh of Germany was the second-highest scorer, recording 12 points and seven rebounds.
Tonight, the Cavaliers will be embarking on their second matchup of the regular season, with hopes of extending their overall record to 2-0.
How to Watch, Tipoff Time
Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. EST
Location: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Va.
TV: The Virginia-NC Central matchup can be viewed on ACC Network Extra and ESPN.
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network and Virginia Sports Mobile App
Ryan Odom Off to Strong Start
This is the first year in which the Cavaliers have been under head coach Ryan Odom's leadership on the court. With UVA clinching its first win of the season, it was an incredibly special night for Odom and his program. This is a year of change for UVA, and they're still trying to find their footing, but things seem to be heading in the right direction. As Coach Odom stated during his postgame press conference:
"... I think, you know, [I felt] gratitude walking out of the tunnel. I think that was the first thing that you think about, you know, I'm really blessed to be here, to be the coach here. So, you know, I tried to let that marinate in my head, and then, you know, excitement. You know, you're excited. This is another season. And I tell my wife every year, it'll be March before you know it. And it happens literally like that. As soon as you start playing, it's game after game, practice, prep meals, you know, time together, and it's really special. And everyone right now is hoping that they're going to have a special season. And you have to work to have it. You have to be lucky. And certainly, I'm proud of the guys you know for what they did tonight."
Virginia is equipped with some remarkable players this year, and Coach Odom brings in fresh eyes and a new perspective, which is likely to help boost the confidence and morale on the court.