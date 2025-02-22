How to Watch Virginia vs. North Carolina: Tipoff Time, TV Channel
Virginia and North Carolina are set for an ACC battle on Saturday at 4pm ET at Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
This season has been something of a disappointment for both of these storied programs, with the Cavaliers struggling through a .500 campaign after losing their Hall of Fame head coach right before the season began, while UNC is on the NCAA Tournament bubble despite returning RJ Davis and several core pieces from last year's team that was a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance. But both teams will look to take a step towards finishing the regular season strong on Saturday in Chapel Hill.
North Carolina leads Virginia 135-62 in the all-time series that dates back to February of 1911. The Tar Heels are 68-9 against the Cavaliers in Chapel Hill and 26-7 against UVA at Smith Center. UNC is currently sixth in the ACC standings with a 9-6 record in conference play, while Virginia is tied for 11th with a 6-9 record in ACC play.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. North Carolina, including tipoff time, TV channel and streaming designations, and radio details.
Game Information: Virginia Cavaliers (13-13, 6-9 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (16-11, 9-6 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, February 22nd at 4pm ET
Location: Smith Center (21,750) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
How to watch: ESPN2
How to stream: ESPN+/ESPN.com/watch
Commentators: Dave O'Brien (Play-by-Play), Cory Alexander (Analyst)
How to listen: SiriusXM 80, SXM App 80 | ESPN Radio | Virginia Sports Radio Network | Blue Devils Sports Network
Virginia Radio Affiliates: Virginia Sports Radio Network
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400
Read a full preview of Virginia vs. North Carolina, including game details and notes, a scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction here: Virginia Basketball vs. North Carolina Game Preview, Score Prediction
