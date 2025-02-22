Virginia vs. North Carolina Live Updates | NCAA Men’s Basketball
Virginia (13-13, 6-9 ACC) is set to take on North Carolina (16-11, 9-6 ACC) on Saturday at 4pm ET (ESPN2) at Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Virginia 2, North Carolina 15 | 14:05 FH
UNC starts the game off hot, scoring the first three baskets of the game to jump out to a 6-0 lead. Withers connects on the first three-pointer of the night for the Tar Heels. Blake Buchanan scores the first basket of the game for Virginia.
After a Davis missed three, UNC gets an offensive rebound and finishes off a dunk. After a missed dunk from the hoos, UNC comes back down the other end Davis knocks down a nice mid-range jumper. It's a 9-0 run and 15-2 start for the Tar Heels. TO UVA.
Virginia Starters: Andrew Rohde, Dai Dai Ames, Isaac McKneely, Blake Buchanan, Elijah Saunders
North Carolina Starters: Elliot Cadeau, RJ Davis, Drake Powell, Ven-Allen Lubin, Jae'Lyn Withers
As we await our 4pm ET tipoff for Virginia vs. North Carolina on ESPN2, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. North Carolina Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia vs. North Carolina Pregame Notes
- North Carolina leads Virginia 135-62 in the all-time series that dates back to February of 1911.
- The Tar Heels are 68-9 against the Cavaliers in Chapel Hill and 26-7 against UVA at Smith Center.
- UNC has won the last two games against UVA at Smith Center.
- Virginia is 2-3 in the last five games against North Carolina and 6-4 in the last 10 games.
- North Carolina is currently sixth in the ACC standings with a 9-6 record in conference play, while Virginia is tied for 11th with a 6-9 record in ACC play.