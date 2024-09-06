How to Watch Virginia vs. Wake Forest: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Virginia is set to play its first road game and first ACC game of the 2024 season against Wake Forest on Saturday night in Winston-Salem. Both teams will be looking to improve to 2-0 after easily dispatching FCS opponents in week 1. The Demon Deacons are hoping to extend their five-game winning streak in the series, while the Cavaliers are seeking their first victory over Wake Forest since 2007 and first win in Winston-Salem since 2002.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia at Wake Forest, including the kickoff time, TV designation, radio details, and betting odds.
Game Information: Virginia (1-0) at Wake Forest (1-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, September 7th at 7pm ET
Where: Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC
TV/Streaming: ESPN2
Commentators: Mike Monaco (Play-by-Play), Kirk Morrison (Analyst), Dawn Davenport (sideline)
Spread: Wake Forest -1 (-110)
Moneyline: Wake Forest -115
Over/Under: 55.5
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | SiriusXM 391, SXM App 981
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400