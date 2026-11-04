Instant Takeaways From UVA Basketball’s Opening Night Win Over Drexel

Virginia basketball opened its season Tuesday with a comfortable 89-60 win over Drexel, starting off Coach Ryan Odom’s second season in Charlottesville 1-0.

The Cavaliers put up 51 points in the first half and forced 15 turnovers. The Dragons found their footing in the second half, but the 24-point halftime deficit proved to be too much for them to overcome. Here are some instant takeaways from the season opener:

Thijs De Ridder is the Cavaliers’ go-to guy

It took second-year forward Thijs De Ridder just five seconds to get on the board — scoring Virginia’s first points of the season with a quick layup off the tip-off.

Through the first three minutes of play, Thijs De Ridder posted 12 points on 5-6 shooting, two offensive rebounds, and a steal. He finished the first half with 18 points, and scored another six in the second, finishing with a game-high 24 points, and nine rebounds.

Throughout the game, De Ridder kept the ball moving, attacked closeouts, finished through contact, and helped the team find easy shots. It was a strong opener for the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, who so far looks like the Cavaliers’ definitive number one option in his second and final season.

Elijah Gertrude has a spot in the rotation

After missing a season to injury, fourth-year guard Elijah Gertrude was mostly an end-of-bench player for the Cavaliers last season, appearing mostly in blow outs or when other players were in early foul trouble.

Against the Dragons, Gertrude got 15 minutes of play, with Odom and his staff clearly having found a role for him as an athletic secondary creator off the bench. With eight points, two assists, four rebounds, and three steals, Gertrude made a real impact and confirmed what many were wondering after Virginia’s exhibition games — that he can be a fixture in the rotation after years without a cemented spot.

Virginia can play both double-big lineups and small-ball

In the first half, the Cavaliers fielded a pair of starkly different units. First, after substituting in fifth-year big Kalu Anya for De Ridder, Virginia was playing what was functionally a two-center lineup, with Anya and second-year center Johann Grunloh both being big interior presences. That unit also had first-year forward Nolan Adekunle, a big athlete himself, on the wing, making it a big and physical double-big frontcourt for a few minutes of play.

Not long afterwards, Virginia opted to play a few minutes without a conventional center on the floor, with De Ridder being its tallest player on the court. While neither unit was on the court for very long, the willingness to experiment with a small-ball lineup, as well as a double-big one, speaks volumes to this team’s lineup versatility. The Cavaliers will have to iron out inefficiencies in those minutes, but unique units like those could be big difference-makers this season.

Sam Lewis could be the Cavaliers’ second leading scorer

Fourth-year guard Sam Lewis had an impressive game, scoring 20 points on 6-12 shooting. Attempting six triples, he made four, showing a quick and confident release. Most importantly, he showcased a tight and quick handle that let him create space and get downhill, ending the game with three assists and only one turnover.

Behind De Ridder, Lewis could be Virginia’s second option on offense, as a capable spacer off of the ball and an improved creator when it reaches his hand. It remains to be seen if he can consistently score and create for the Cavaliers, but Tuesday’s performance is an encouraging start.