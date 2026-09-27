Instant takeaways from Virginia men's basketball preseason opener vs Vanderbilt

Sunday, Virginia men's basketball began its odyssey back to the NCAA Tournament — battling Vanderbilt in the LinkU Invitational down in Charleston, S.C.

This was a valuable preseason experiment for both teams, as the Commodores were just one shot away from reaching the Sweet 16 in last year's NCAA Tournament. Coach Mark Byington has built a respectable and formidable program in Nashville. Coach Ryan Odom has also positioned his program as a contender.

Here are instant takeaways from Virginia's 82-73 loss.

The Cavaliers are going to be tested, and difficulty will help them moving forward

Aside from the strange outdoor environment, this could be an NCAA Tournament game between a pair of elite teams. There were 11 lead changes and seven ties in an exciting game between Virginia and Vanderbilt. And this is just the beginning. The Cavaliers have nearly a dozen more games against high-end opponents, which should prepare them for March basketball.

Nolan Adekunle has earned his starting spot

There were certainly a few mistakes by the German forward — he coughed up a team-high three turnovers and committed four fouls — but overall, he made a positive impact for this Cavaliers team. He played strong defense, led the team with six rebounds and also contributed five points.

Adekunle's ability to contribute without the ball in his hands makes him incredibly valuable. He got the start Sunday, and due to the fact that Virginia has other shooters, Christian Harmon should be a top bench player while Adekunle starts.

Elijah Gertrude can be a rotation player on this team

The lone remnant of the Tony Bennett era, Gertrude has battled injuries throughout his Virginia career. But this season, he might just crack the rotation and play meaningful minutes in most games. He chipped in 10 points off the bench (led the team), along with two assists, a rebound and a block. Gertrude did lose two turnovers, but even so, he looked the part of a seasoned guard.

"Heave up threes and go from there" might happen a few times

Of Virginia's total shot attempts, 55% came from three-point range. The Cavaliers jacked up threes all afternoon, with every player attempting at least one. With Thijs De Ridder and Johann Grunloh patrolling the rim, it is a fair strategy.

However, there were a few players who might not have the greenlight moving forward. Carter Lang (0-3), Favour Ibe (0-1), Kalu Anya (0-1) and Martin Carrere (1-5) took extra liberties offensively Sunday.

It's just one game

There were a few very important variables that played a role Sunday. Chance Mallory and Harmon did not play due to lower body injuries, and this game was played outdoors. Virginia should not have to deal with those deterrents in the regular season. A nine-point loss to an NCAA Tournament team in the preseason is not cause for concern.

Sam Lewis is more than a shooter

Lewis, regarded as the team's best shooter, hit just two of his seven attempts — including an 0-4 mark from long distance. It was certainly a surprise given his offseason hype, but he still found a way to make an impact. Lewis fought his way to the charity stripe and finished the game with seven points, along with one rebound and one assist.