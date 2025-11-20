Is UVA’s Matchup Against Virginia Tech the Biggest Game in the Tony Elliott Era?
The Virginia Cavaliers are gearing up for one of their most important matchups of their 2025 campaign — their regular-season finale against Virginia Tech. With UVA on a bye week, they have an opportunity to fine-tune their play and prepare for what's to come next week.
In the past, the Hokies have dominated the Cavaliers, holding 62 wins over them, while UVA has only claimed 38. However, with the Cavaliers now being tied for first in the ACC (9-2, 6-1), they have a massive opportunity to make a comeback and wrap up their regular-season campaign on a high note.
Final Stretch for UVA
The greatest hurdles that Virginia had to overcome so far this season involved matchups against ranked teams. Not only did they secure numerous shocking upsets, but they truly cemented themselves as serious threats in the ACC.
Following UVA's week eleven loss to Wake Forest, head coach Tony Elliott reminded his players of their top goals. During his press conference, he stated:
“So I talked to them in the locker room, and I told them that all of our goals that we started the season with are still out there, right? We never had a goal that said we wanted to go undefeated in the ACC, right? Our goal is to win the conference championship and the state championship, and we still have an opportunity ahead of us with the next two ball games. So let's not let this beat us twice. Yeah, we got humble pie. I mean, coaches, players, all of us. We got to own it. We got to, you know, go back to work, figure out where we can get better and stay together, because we still got everything ahead of us.”
Following their week eleven loss, the Cavaliers bounced back for a remarkable win over Duke. This was undeniably one of their most complete games of the season.. Elliott noted during his postgame media appearance:
"... I think you saw just what I've been able to see, and it's hard, and that's what I told him. I said, fellas, you know, I recognize it. I've seen it. I've seen it in you, and I'm telling you that you’ve got it. Now you have to go showcase it to the world for everybody else to tell you that you’ve got it right. And so, it was just good to see them come out and just play free and not really focus on what's at stake, but just focus on trying to play their best four quarters of the year. And I felt like, and then we'll go back and watch the tape, and I may change my opinion after I watch the tape, but I feel coming off the field, I feel like they played their best four quarters collectively."
Much of the Cavaliers' success his season is due to the wealth of knowledge and experience that Elliott brings to the program. It's no secret that the years leading up to now were rather discouraging for UVA, but this campaign has been a complete turnaround. Elliott is no longer in the hot seat, but the pressure is higher than ever as his program stays active in the ACC race.
The Virginia-Virginia Tech matchup is scheduled for Nov. 29, but the kickoff time has yet to be announced.