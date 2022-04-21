Connor Shellenberger and Cole Kastner Named Nominees for Tewaaraton Award

The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the 25 nominees for the 2022 Tewaaraton Award, presented annually to the top player in college lacrosse. Two Virginia men's lacrosse players, attackman Connor Shellenberger and defenseman Cole Kastner, were among the nominees as announced on Thursday.

Shellenberger, who was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, is currently third in the nation with 3.08 assists per game and eighth with 5.25 points per game. He leads UVA in points (63) and assists (37) and is second on the team in goals with 26.

Cole Kastner has been the key to Virginia's smothering 10-man ride this season and has also developed into one of the top on-ball defenders in the nation. His 28 caused turnovers leads the team by a wide margin. Kastner averages 2.33 caused turnovers per game, the 6th-best mark in the country, and has collected 21 ground balls this season.

Five finalists will be announced from this group at the conclusion of the regular season in three weeks. Virginia men's lacrosse has had three previous: Tewaaraton winners since the award's inception in 2001: Chris Rotelli (2003), Matt Ward (2006), and Steele Stanwick (2011).

Men's Lacrosse Nominees

Will Bowen, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Defense

Matt Brandau, Yale – Jr., Attack

Graham Bundy Jr., Georgetown – Jr., Midfield

Zach Cole, Saint Joseph’s – Sr., Face Off

Tucker Dordevic, Syracuse – Sr., Midfield

Chris Gray, North Carolina – Grad. Student, Attack

Sam Handley, Pennsylvania – Sr., Midfield

Jack Hannah, Denver – Grad. Student, Midfield

Cole Kastner, Virginia – Soph., Defense

Patrick Kavanagh, Notre Dame – Jr., Attack

Colin Kirst, Rutgers – Grad. Student, Goalie

Ryan Lanchbury, Richmond – Grad. Student, Attack

Brett Makar, Maryland – Sr., Defense

Owen McElroy, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Goalie

Jack Myers, Ohio State – Sr., Attack

Brendan Nichtern, Army West Point – Sr., Attack

Asher Nolting, High Point – Grad. Student, Attack

Brennan O’Neill, Duke – Soph., Attack

Erik Peters, Princeton – Sr., Goalie

John Piatelli, Cornell – Sr., Attack

Ross Scott, Rutgers – Jr., Attack

Connor Shellenberger, Virginia – Soph., Attack

Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh – Sr., Face Off

Luke Wierman, Maryland – Jr., Face Off

Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland – Fifth Year Senior, Attack

