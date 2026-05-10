How to Watch Virginia Lacrosse vs Georgetown: Opening Faceoff Time and TV Channel For Today's First Round Matchup

Virginia's lacrosse team is set to host Georgetown on Sunday night at 7:30 pm. The Hoos earned the five seed after an impressive weekend that saw the Cavaliers win the ACC Tournament, defeating No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 North Carolina in the process by a combined margin of 31-16. As for Georgetown, they won the Big East Tournament to earn their way into the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers have won seven of their last nine as they are rolling with momentum into May Madness. As for Georgetown, they've won their last seven games as the Hoyas did not drop a single game in Big East regular season or tournament play.

Here is how you can watch the game:

Date/Time: Sunday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Site: Charlottesville, Virginia at Klöckner Stadium

TV: ESPNU

Radio: WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM)

How did Virginia get here?

The road to the NCAA Tournament has been a story of resilience for the Cavaliers. After starting the season 3-4, the Hoos seemed lifeless from afar. Despite what seemed to be a lost season, Coach Lars Tiffany’s belief in his squad never wavered.

After a triple overtime loss to Maryland, Coach Tiffany said, “It’s so much easier to point towards a win when we turn the season around, but we’re going to remember this through the pain and hurt of this losing locker room right now. This is when we turned the season around.”

Although some had doubts, Coach Tiffany was exactly right as the Hoos won four straight games with wins over Utah, Dartmouth, and No. 1 Notre Dame before defeating Duke for the first time in the regular season since 2004. A season that once was on life support had quickly turned into something special.

After that, the Cavaliers dropped back-to-back games to Syracuse and an OT loss to North Carolina before closing out the regular season with a win over Drexel. In the loss to UNC, the Cavaliers continued to demonstrate their resolve as they rattled off four straight goals in the final six minutes to send the game to overtime. The last goal came with one second remaining, again showing their refusal to quit.

Then, in the ACC Tournament, the Hoos continued to elevate to new heights, defeating then-ranked No. 1 Notre Dame for the second time this season, 15-10. The win marked the second time in program history that the Hoos have defeated the No. 1 team twice in one season. Two days later, the Hoos continued to keep their foot on the gas with a 16-6 victory over the Tar Heels to clinch the ACC Tournament title.

The uptick in form has been a full team effort, but one reason is the rise of goalie Jake Marek. In the win over North Carolina, Marek delivered a season-high 16 saves to go along with a .762 save percentage. On the offensive end, brothers Brendan and McCabe Millon have elevated, with McCabe scoring four goals and two assists in the win over UNC, while Brendan added three goals and two assists in the win over Notre Dame. Captain Truitt Sunderland has also been phenomenal as he notched a team-high 49 goals, including eight during the ACC Tournament. Captains John Schroter (defense) and Captain Joey Terenzi (midfield) have also been pivotal to the Hoos' turnaround season.

If the Hoos continue this level of play, there’s no telling how far a team with unwavering belief can go.