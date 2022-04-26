Skip to main content
Virginia's Jeff Conner Named ACC Men's Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week

Conner recorded a career-high seven points in UVA's victory at Syracuse on Saturday

Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

Virginia senior midfielder Jeff Conner was named the ACC Men's Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. 

Conner recorded a career-high seven points to lead the Cavaliers to a 21-15 victory at Syracuse on Saturday, clinching the 2022 ACC Men's Lacrosse Championship, the 19th ACC title in program history. 

Conner scored four goals on just six shots and added three assists. He also registered two ground balls and a caused turnover. This is first time Jeff Conner has been named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week in his career. 

Conner is the third Cavalier to be named ACC Offensive Player of the Week this season, joining Payton Cormier and Connor Shellenberger. 

Virginia wraps up the regular season on Thursday at 6pm against Lafayette at Klockner Stadium. 

