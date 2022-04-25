Virginia Baseball Rankings Update: UVA Remains No. 11 in D1Baseball Poll

The Cavaliers held their spot at No. 11 in the latest D1Baseball poll after sweeping North Carolina this weekend

Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

Virginia baseball (31-10, 13-8 ACC) got back on track this week, winning four out of five games including a series sweep over Coastal rival North Carolina this weekend in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers maintained their position at No. 11 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 rankings and stayed at No. 16 in this week's Collegiate Baseball poll. Virginia moved up three spots to No. 5 in the Baseball America rankings and moved up one position to No. 8 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

See the full rankings for each of the polls below:

D1Baseball Collegiate Baseball Baseball America USA TODAY Coaches 1. Tennessee 1. Tennessee 1. Tennessee 1. Tennessee 2. Oregon State 2. Miami 2. Oregon State 2. Oregon State 3. Miami 3. Arkansas 3. Miami 3. Miami 4. Southern Miss 4. Stanford 4. Stanford 4. Arkansas 5. Arkansas 5. Oregon State 5. Virginia 5. Southern Miss 6. Stanford 6. Vanderbilt 6. Southern Miss 6. Texas 7. Virginia Tech 7. Texas State 7. TCU 7. Oklahoma State 8. Oklahoma State 8. Southern Miss 8. Oklahoma State 8. Virginia 9. Texas Tech 9. Oklahoma State 9. Virginia Tech 9. Stanford 10. Texas 10. Louisville 10. Arkansas 10. Virginia Tech 11. Virginia 11. Arizona 11. Gonzaga 11. Georgia 12. Gonzaga 12. UCLA 12. Louisville 12. Notre Dame 13. UCLA 13. UC Santa Barbara 13. Notre Dame 13. Texas Tech 14. Georgia 14. UConn 14. UCLA 14. UCLA 15. UConn 15. Notre Dame 15. Texas Tech 15. Gonzaga 16. Louisville 16. Virginia 16. Georgia 16. UConn 17. Texas State 17. Auburn 17. Georgia Southern 17. Louisville 18. Notre Dame 18. TCU 18. Texas 18. Texas State 19. Auburn 19. Central Michigan 19. Texas State 19. TCU 20. TCU 20. Texas 20. Maryland 20. LSU 21. Texas A&M 21. Oregon 21. Auburn 21. Auburn 22. LSU 22. Georgia 22. Wofford 22. Vanderbilt 23. Maryland 23. Texas A&M 23. Texas A&M 23. Maryland 24. Georgia Southern 24. Rutgers 24. Florida State 24. Wofford 25. Wofford 25. Maryland 25. Oregon Georgia Southern

Virginia looks to avenge an earlier loss to Old Dominion when the Cavaliers travel to Norfolk to take on the Monarchs on Tuesday at 6pm. UVA returns home to face George Mason on Wednesday at 6pm before hosting a three-game series against Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash this weekend.

UPDATE: Virginia's game at Old Dominion on Tuesday has been canceled due to inclement weather in the forecast for the Norfolk area. The game will not be rescheduled. UVA's next game will be against George Mason on Wednesday at 6pm at Disharoon Park.

