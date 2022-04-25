Skip to main content

Virginia Baseball Rankings Update: UVA Remains No. 11 in D1Baseball Poll

The Cavaliers held their spot at No. 11 in the latest D1Baseball poll after sweeping North Carolina this weekend
Virginia Cavaliers baseball

Virginia baseball (31-10, 13-8 ACC) got back on track this week, winning four out of five games including a series sweep over Coastal rival North Carolina this weekend in Charlottesville. 

The Cavaliers maintained their position at No. 11 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 rankings and stayed at No. 16 in this week's Collegiate Baseball poll. Virginia moved up three spots to No. 5 in the Baseball America rankings and moved up one position to No. 8 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll

See the full rankings for each of the polls below: 

College Baseball Rankings

D1BaseballCollegiate BaseballBaseball AmericaUSA TODAY Coaches

1. Tennessee

1. Tennessee

1. Tennessee

1. Tennessee

2. Oregon State

2. Miami

2. Oregon State

2. Oregon State

3. Miami

3. Arkansas

3. Miami

3. Miami

4. Southern Miss

4. Stanford

4. Stanford

4. Arkansas

5. Arkansas

5. Oregon State

5. Virginia

5. Southern Miss

6. Stanford

6. Vanderbilt

6. Southern Miss

6. Texas

7. Virginia Tech

7. Texas State

7. TCU

7. Oklahoma State

8. Oklahoma State

8. Southern Miss

8. Oklahoma State

8. Virginia

9. Texas Tech

9. Oklahoma State

9. Virginia Tech

9. Stanford

10. Texas

10. Louisville

10. Arkansas

10. Virginia Tech

11. Virginia

11. Arizona

11. Gonzaga

11. Georgia

12. Gonzaga

12. UCLA

12. Louisville

12. Notre Dame

13. UCLA

13. UC Santa Barbara

13. Notre Dame

13. Texas Tech

14. Georgia

14. UConn

14. UCLA

14. UCLA

15. UConn

15. Notre Dame

15. Texas Tech

15. Gonzaga

16. Louisville

16. Virginia

16. Georgia

16. UConn

17. Texas State

17. Auburn

17. Georgia Southern

17. Louisville

18. Notre Dame

18. TCU

18. Texas

18. Texas State

19. Auburn

19. Central Michigan

19. Texas State

19. TCU

20. TCU

20. Texas

20. Maryland

20. LSU

21. Texas A&M

21. Oregon

21. Auburn

21. Auburn

22. LSU

22. Georgia

22. Wofford

22. Vanderbilt

23. Maryland

23. Texas A&M

23. Texas A&M

23. Maryland

24. Georgia Southern

24. Rutgers

24. Florida State

24. Wofford

25. Wofford

25. Maryland

25. Oregon

Georgia Southern

Virginia looks to avenge an earlier loss to Old Dominion when the Cavaliers travel to Norfolk to take on the Monarchs on Tuesday at 6pm. UVA returns home to face George Mason on Wednesday at 6pm before hosting a three-game series against Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash this weekend. 

UPDATE: Virginia's game at Old Dominion on Tuesday has been canceled due to inclement weather in the forecast for the Norfolk area. The game will not be rescheduled. UVA's next game will be against George Mason on Wednesday at 6pm at Disharoon Park. 

