Virginia Baseball Rankings Update: UVA Remains No. 11 in D1Baseball Poll
Virginia baseball (31-10, 13-8 ACC) got back on track this week, winning four out of five games including a series sweep over Coastal rival North Carolina this weekend in Charlottesville.
The Cavaliers maintained their position at No. 11 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 rankings and stayed at No. 16 in this week's Collegiate Baseball poll. Virginia moved up three spots to No. 5 in the Baseball America rankings and moved up one position to No. 8 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
See the full rankings for each of the polls below:
|D1Baseball
|Collegiate Baseball
|Baseball America
|USA TODAY Coaches
1. Tennessee
1. Tennessee
1. Tennessee
1. Tennessee
2. Oregon State
2. Miami
2. Oregon State
2. Oregon State
3. Miami
3. Arkansas
3. Miami
3. Miami
4. Southern Miss
4. Stanford
4. Stanford
4. Arkansas
5. Arkansas
5. Oregon State
5. Virginia
5. Southern Miss
6. Stanford
6. Vanderbilt
6. Southern Miss
6. Texas
7. Virginia Tech
7. Texas State
7. TCU
7. Oklahoma State
8. Oklahoma State
8. Southern Miss
8. Oklahoma State
8. Virginia
9. Texas Tech
9. Oklahoma State
9. Virginia Tech
9. Stanford
10. Texas
10. Louisville
10. Arkansas
10. Virginia Tech
11. Virginia
11. Arizona
11. Gonzaga
11. Georgia
12. Gonzaga
12. UCLA
12. Louisville
12. Notre Dame
13. UCLA
13. UC Santa Barbara
13. Notre Dame
13. Texas Tech
14. Georgia
14. UConn
14. UCLA
14. UCLA
15. UConn
15. Notre Dame
15. Texas Tech
15. Gonzaga
16. Louisville
16. Virginia
16. Georgia
16. UConn
17. Texas State
17. Auburn
17. Georgia Southern
17. Louisville
18. Notre Dame
18. TCU
18. Texas
18. Texas State
19. Auburn
19. Central Michigan
19. Texas State
19. TCU
20. TCU
20. Texas
20. Maryland
20. LSU
21. Texas A&M
21. Oregon
21. Auburn
21. Auburn
22. LSU
22. Georgia
22. Wofford
22. Vanderbilt
23. Maryland
23. Texas A&M
23. Texas A&M
23. Maryland
24. Georgia Southern
24. Rutgers
24. Florida State
24. Wofford
25. Wofford
25. Maryland
25. Oregon
Georgia Southern
Virginia looks to avenge an earlier loss to Old Dominion when the Cavaliers travel to Norfolk to take on the Monarchs on Tuesday at 6pm. UVA returns home to face George Mason on Wednesday at 6pm before hosting a three-game series against Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash this weekend.
UPDATE: Virginia's game at Old Dominion on Tuesday has been canceled due to inclement weather in the forecast for the Norfolk area. The game will not be rescheduled. UVA's next game will be against George Mason on Wednesday at 6pm at Disharoon Park.
See more Virginia baseball news and content: Virginia Baseball on Sports Illustrated
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
