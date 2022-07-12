Virginia Basketball to Host Monmouth as Part of Non-Conference Schedule

The ninth opponent on UVA's non-conference slate for the 2022-2023 basketball season has been finalized

Only one opponent has yet to be finalized for the Virginia men's basketball non-conference schedule for the upcoming season. UVA will host Monmouth at John Paul Jones Arena on a date still to be determined, as reported by the Bracketeer's Rocco Miller on Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia and Monmouth, who plays in the Colonial Athletic Association, have played just once before. Behind 23 points from De'Andre Hunter, the Cavaliers defeated the Hawks 73-53 in their lone meeting on November 19th, 2017 in Charlottesville.

With the addition of Monmouth to the schedule, UVA has finalized nine non-conference matchups for the 2022-2023 season, leaving just one open spot to be filled. The Cavaliers will also host NC Central (November 7th), Northern Iowa (November 14th), Maryland Eastern-Shore (November 25th), James Madison (December 6th), and Houston (December 17th) at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia is on the road for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this year and will travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on November 29th. UVA will participate in the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas on November 18th and 20th along with Illinois, UCLA and Baylor. The Cavaliers will face two of those three teams during the tournament with those matchups to be released at a later date.

Here are the games that have been announced for the 2022-2023 Virginia men's basketball non-conference schedule:

November 7: vs. NC Central

November 14: vs. Northern Iowa

Date TBA: vs. Monmouth

Roman Main Event (Las Vegas)

November 18: vs. Illinois/UCLA/Baylor

November 20: vs Illinois/UCLA Baylor

November 25: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

November 29: at Michigan (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

December 6th: vs. James Madison

December 17th: vs. Houston

We also have the matchups and locations, but not the dates, for Virginia's ACC basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season:

Home and Away: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse

Home only: Clemson, Duke, NC State, Notre Dame

Away only: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest

