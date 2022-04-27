Virginia Basketball Offers 6-10 Power Forward Blake Buchanan

Still searching for their first commit in the class of 2023, Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have offered Blake Buchanan, a 6'10" power forward/center from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Bennett watched Buchanan play in an Under Armour event in Kansas City this weekend and Virginia reportedly made an offer to him on Tuesday. Buchanan has already scheduled a visit to Charlottesville for this upcoming weekend.

Bennett is certainly ahead of the curve on this one, as Virginia is the first major conference program to offer Buchanan, who also holds offers from Idaho, Pepperdine, San Jose State, and Utah Valley. However, a few major west coast basketball programs have begun to take an interest in Buchanan, including Gonzaga, Washington State, and Oregon State. It would be prefereable for the Cavaliers if Bennett can lock down a commitment from Buchanan before a school like Gonzaga cane make a serious run at him.

247Sports' Eric Bossi had this to say about Buchanan after watching him play live in Kansas City:

"Buchanan is wiry strong, has good length, runs exceptionally well, and can move laterally. He’ll easily carry more weight on his frame without costing himself athleticism and then he’s got skill to go with his physical tools. Playing for Hooptown, he posted comfortably on either block, scored over both shoulders, showed a nice jump hook, altered shots, and climbed the ladder for an impressive tip dunk."

Buchanan is currently a three-star prospect on 247Sports, but he could easily be elevated to four-star status as he continues to garner national attention this summer.

