Virginia Offense Overpowers George Mason 17-7 for Fifth Straight Win

The Cavaliers scored in all but two at-bats in a ten-run victory over the Patriots on Wednesday night

The Virginia bats seem to have awoken from their hibernation. After enduring an 11-game streak in which the Cavaliers eclipsed the 10-run mark only once, UVA has now put together three-straight double-digit run scoring efforts. Virginia delivered 17 hits and scored at least a run in six out of eight at-bats in a crushing 17-7 victory over George Mason on Wednesday night at Disharoon Park.

While the game eventually became a blowout in favor of the Cavaliers, the first three innings were anything but comfortable for Virginia.

Freshman Matthew Buchanan gave up a run in the top of the first on an RBI single to Danny Hosley, but UVA answered back with one run in the bottom of the first on a Jake Gelof RBI single, followed by a three-run second inning. Max Cotier tripled to right-center field to score Casey Saucke and Ethan Anderson and then Cotier scored on a single from Griff O'Ferrall.

Buchanan got into trouble in the top of the third inning and was pulled from the game after yielding back-to-back singles. Will Geerdes entered the game, but he gave up a walk and then a single and then another walk, allowing two runs to score. Geerdes was lifted for Alex Greene, who gave up an RBI single to Scott Morgan. Another run scored on a pass ball and then a sacrifice fly made it 6-4 in favor of the Patriots.

George Mason's lead did not last for long. UVA responded with another three-run inning in the bottom of the third on an RBI single from Ethan Anderson and a two-run single from Max Cotier, who was one of three Cavaliers to drive in four runs in the game, joining Ethan Anderson and Casey Saucke.

In the bottom of the fourth, Jake Gelof went yard to left field for his 16th home run of the season. Devin Ortiz and Chris Newell got on board and then Ethan Anderson doubled down the right field line to make it 10-6 in favor in the Cavaliers.

A Virginia error gave the Patriots their seventh and final run in the top of the fifth, but the Hoos put up a five-spot in the bottom of the sixth to stretch the lead. Jake Gelof doubled to score Alex Tappen and then UVA loaded the bases and scored on a walk. Casey Saucke hit a two-run single and then Ethan Anderson came home on a ground out from O'Ferrall to make it 15-7.

UVA tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run double from Saucke.

Virginia used seven pitchers in the game. Dylan Bowers, Avery Mabe, Matt Wyatt, and Jacob Hodorovich each pitched a scoreless inning. In his first pitching appearance since last April, Wyatt gave up two walks, but got out of the inning unscathed with a pair of strikeouts. Alex Greene was credited with the win, his first career victory.

UVA has won five games in a row and now owns a 32-10 overall record and a 13-8 mark in ACC play. Virginia hosts No. 7 Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash in a massive Coastal showdown this weekend. The Cavaliers trail the Hokies by just one game for second place in the ACC Coastal standings. Game 1 is set for Friday at 6pm at Disharoon Park.

