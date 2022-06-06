Richmond Defenseman Griffin Kology Transfers to Virginia Lacrosse

Griffin Kology Photo courtesy of Greg Carroccio/Sideline Photos

Lars Tiffany and the Cavaliers have made a splash in the transfer portal. Coming off an outstanding freshman season at Richmond, defenseman Griffin Kology is reportedly transferring to the Virginia men's lacrosse program. UVA lacrosse fans will quickly recognize the last name Kology. Griffin is the younger brother of former Virginia defenseman and two-time national champion Kyle Kology.

In 16 appearances as a true freshman this season, including 15 starts, Griffin Kology collected 21 ground balls and caused 21 turnovers. He was ranked No. 44 in Division I men's lacrosse with 1.31 caused turnovers per game. Kology was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Spiders to a stunning 17-13 upset over Virginia on April 2nd in Richmond. Kology had a season-high six ground balls and one caused turnover in that game as the Richmond defense held the Virginia offense to just four goals in the entire second half.

Richmond went 11-5 overall this season, beating High Point and Jacksonville to capture the Southern Conference Championship and secure the program's fourth-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Spiders nearly pulled the upset over No. 3 Penn in the first round, losing 11-10 in overtime to the Ivy League champions. Kology had three ground balls and one caused turnover in that game.

Kology was a key part of a Richmond defense that ranked No. 8 in the country in scoring defense at 10.06 goals allowed per game and No. 9 in caused turnovers with 9.62 takeaways per contest. The 6'2", 189-pound freshman was named to the All-Southern Conference Second Team at the end of the season.

Griffin Kology entered the transfer portal on May 27th and appears to be headed to Charlottesville, where his older brother left a lasting legacy in the UVA men's lacrosse program.

In four seasons at Virginia, Kyle Kology appeared in 62 games, starting in 59 of them. He was called the "Dean of the Defense" by Lars Tiffany, who likened Kology to having a coach on the field. Kology was named a Third-Team All-American in his senior season in 2021, ranking second in the ACC in caused turnovers (23) as he helped the Cavaliers to capture their second-consecutive national championship.

Now, Griffin Kology will look to follow in his brother's footsteps as he comes to UVA with three years of eligibility remaining and joins a roster that returns its entire starting defense and several key role players. Virginia is set to bring back ACC Defensive Player of the Year Cole Kastner and All-Americans Cade Saustad and Grayson Sallade in front of goalkeeper Matthew Nunes, who was named the ACC Freshman of the Year.

Kology is the second transfer that will be joining the Cavaliers next season. In November of 2021, it was reported that Vermont attackman Thomas McConvey would be transferring to Virginia following the 2022 lacrosse season. McConvey scored 60 goals this season, earning USILA All-American honors for the second time in his career, and leading the Catamounts to their second-straight America East Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance.

A close defender with a very high ceiling after a stellar freshman campaign, Virginia fans should be very excited to see Griffin Kology take the field at Klockner Stadium in orange and blue next spring.

See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

In-State Defensive Lineman Miles Greene Commits to Virginia Football

Virginia Basketball Makes Top 9 for Four-Star Jamie Kaiser After Official Visit

Coastal Carolina Walks It Off, Ends Virginia's Season With 7-6 Comeback Win

Virginia Football Picks Up Commitment From Florida Cornerback Jarvis Lee

Virginia Athletics Excellence From the Perspective of a Current UVA Student

WATCH: UVA Officially Breaks Ground on New Football Facility

Recapping Coach Mox's First UVA Women's Basketball Recruiting Class