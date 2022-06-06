Virginia Basketball Makes Top 9 for Four-Star Jamie Kaiser After Official Visit

The Burke, Virginia native completed an official visit to UVA a few days ago

Shortly after taking an official visit to UVA this past week, four-star Jamie Kaiser has listed Virginia basketball in his top nine schools, per a social media post on Sunday night. The Cavaliers made the cut along with Indiana, Miami, Boston College, Iowa, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Maryland, and Wisconsin.

Kaiser, a 6'6" small forward from Burke, Virginia, received an offer from Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers on May 12th. A talented multisport athlete who also plays quarterback for the Bishop Ireton football team in Alexandria, Kaiser is rated the No. 2 overall prospect from the Commonwealth of Virginia and the No. 14 small forward in the country in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports. He wrapped up an official visit to Virginia on Thursday.

In his junior season at Bishop Ireton, Kaiser averaged 20.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game and led his team in both categories. Having already visited Wisconsin and Virginia, Kaiser currently has plans to take visits to Maryland and West Virginia. Per reports, Kaiser intends to announce his college decision by the end of June.

See his junior yeah high school basketball highlights here:

