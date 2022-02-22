Virginia Men's Lacrosse Game Against Maryland to be Played At Audi Field in D.C.

The rematch of the 2021 Men's Lacrosse National Championship game will be played March 19th at Audi Field

The location for March 19th's Virginia men's lacrosse game against Maryland has been finalized. The Cavaliers will take on the Terrapins in a rematch of the 2021 National Championship at Audi Field in Washington D.C. on Saturday, March 19th at 3pm.

The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network and will be called by Joe Beninati and Mark Dixon.

The matchup will feature perhaps the two best teams in college lacrosse this season. Maryland (3-0) is currently No. 1 in the Inside Lacrosse media poll with Virginia (3-0) at No. 2. Those positions are reversed in the USA Lacrosse Magazine rankings, which have Virginia at No. 1 and Maryland at No. 2.

Virginia and Maryland met in the National Championship game last May in East Hartford, Connecticut, with the Cavaliers prevailing 17-16 in a thrilling finish to win their seventh NCAA national title.

UVA-Maryland will be the first-ever men's lacrosse game to be played at Audi Field.

See the full Virginia men's lacrosse schedule here: 2022 Virginia Men's Lacrosse Schedule Revealed

Coming off of an 18-9 victory at Towson on Saturday, the Cavaliers will look to remain unbeaten as they host Syracuse in the ACC opener on Saturday at 12pm at Klockner Stadium.

