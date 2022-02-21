Skip to main content

Tony Bennett Provides Update on Armaan Franklin's Toe Injury

Franklin has been dealing with toe injury, similar to turf toe

On Monday, Virginia head coach Tony Bennett provided an injury update on UVA guard Armaan Franklin, who has been dealing with a toe injury that held him to a season-low 16 minutes played and just five points in Virginia's 74-71 victory at Miami on Saturday. 

Bennett confirmed after the game that Franklin had a toe injury and that the coaching staff opted to rest him for the majority of the second half, though he probably could have went back in the game. 

Franklin, who averages 30 minutes per game and is scoring 11.6 points per game, played the first two minutes of the second half before getting subbed out and did not return. 

On Monday, Bennett said that Franklin's injury is similar to turf toe and indicated that Franklin should be able to play. 

"Hopefully that thing will just keep getting better and better," Bennett said. "You certainly can play through it." 

At this point, it seems likely that Franklin will be able to play in Virginia's massive game against No. 7 Duke on Wednesday night, though he may not be 100%. 

Virginia and Duke are set to tipoff on Wednesday at 7pm. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. 

