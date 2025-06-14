Virginia Lacrosse Adds Transfer Defender Michael Meredith
A trend has begun to emerge for Virginia this transfer portal cycle as the Hoos have nabbed their second defenseman in Michael Meredith from Jacksonville. The signing comes weeks after the Hoos acquired defenseman Aidan Murnane from Colgate, as the Cavaliers have emphasized bulking up their defense for the 2026 season. Unlike Murnane, who heads to Charlottesville with one year of eligibility remaining, Meredith arrives with three years remaining, giving Coach Lars Tiffany a concrete defensive piece for the next few years. The news was first reported by Terry Foy of Inside Lacrosse on X.
Meredith committed to Jacksonville as a four-star recruit from Boys Latin and is reportedly the first former Boys Latin lacrosse player to play for Virginia since the late 90s, according to Ty Xanders of Prep Lacrosse.
In his one year at Jacksonville, Meredith impressed as he earned first-team All-ASUN, picked up 19 groundballs, and recorded 12 caused turnovers to go along with two goals. Notable performances include a four-groundball outing against Duke, three groundballs, two caused turnovers against Queens, and a three-caused turnover, two groundballs showing against Bellarmine.
Listed at 6’2, 205 pounds, Meredith will slot into Virginia’s defense alongside fellow transfer Aidan Murnane and returning first-team All-ACC defender John Schroter. Murnane, who missed the majority of 2025 after picking up a season-ending injury in the first quarter of Colgate’s season opener, recorded 20 caused turnovers and 38 groundballs in 2024.
For more on Murnane: UVA MLAX Nabs Commit From Colgate Defender Aidan Murnane
As for Schroter, he posted 22 groundballs, and 17 caused turnovers in 2025, as he is the only returning starting Virginia defender from last season. Other players looking to fight for starting time on the defensive end include rising sophomores Luke Hublitz and Tommy Snyder, who both appeared in all 14 games last season.
Moving up top, long-stick midfielder Tommy McNeal returns with one year of eligibility remaining and will be flanked by incoming five-star freshman Robby Hopper and rising fourth-year Malachi Jones.
At short-stick defensive midfield, Joey Terenzi returns after missing much of last year due to injury and is joined by Will Erdmann, Wills Burt, Hudson Hausmann, and Mack Till.
In goal, Kyle Morris will lead the charge with two years of eligibility remaining. Morris posted a .506 save percentage in 2025.
In other transfer news, Kyle Colsey, who redshirted this past season after tearing his ACL in the fall, has entered the transfer portal and committed to Duke, joining fellow teammate Thomas Mencke. Colsey was the No. 4 rated attackman in his class and is a tough loss for the Hoos offense. Tucker Mullen and Burke McFarlane are also in the transfer portal, although neither has yet to find a home.
In other Virginia lacrosse news, Logan Greco is set to fill Kip Turner’s position. Greco has served on the Virginia staff since 2023 and was a defenseman during Virginia’s 2019 National Championship.
The men’s lacrosse transfer portal closes on June 21st.