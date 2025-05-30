UVA MLAX Nabs Commit From Colgate Defender Aidan Murnane
Virginia men’s lacrosse nabbed its first commitment in the transfer portal in Colgate defender Aidan Murnane, who joins the Hoos with one year of eligibility remaining. Terry Foy of Inside Lacrosse was the first to report the news via X on Friday.
Murnane made an instant impact when he arrived at Colgate, racking up 17 caused turnovers his freshman year while adding 22 groundballs. Against Navy, Murnane registered four caused turnovers and four groundballs.
In his sophomore year, Murnane only improved, picking up 32 groundballs and forcing 19 turnovers. Against Lehigh, Murnane delivered a monster performance with seven caused turnovers and six groundballs, putting himself on the map as a potential game-wrecker for opposing teams.
In 2024, Murnane continued to dominate as he finished the year with 20 caused turnovers and 38 groundballs, in addition to scoring his first collegiate goal, earning him Second Team All-Patriot Honors. In the season finale against Boston University, Murnane put up three caused turnovers while scooping up six groundballs.
At the beginning of this past season, Murnane sustained an injury minutes into the opener against Penn State that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season.
With one year of eligibility remaining, Murnane hit the transfer portal, taking a step up in competition as he joins the Virginia men’s lacrosse program.
Murnane joins a defensive unit led by John Schroter, who returns as the only starting defender after finishing with 22 groundballs and 17 caused turnovers in 2025. Murnane provides a veteran presence to a defensive unit composed of a lot of youth, including rising sophomores Luke Hublitz, Tommy Snyder, and Luke Jamin.
This group will be joined by short-stick defenders Will Erdmann, Joey Terenzi, Wills Burt, Hudson Hausmann and Mack Till and LSM's Tommy McNeal and incoming freshman Robby Hopper.
Murnane is the second Colgate player to recently transfer to Virginia, as faceoff specialist Thomas Colucci transferred to UVA two years ago.
Murnane was one of four Colgate players this cycle to enter the cycle with Honorable Mention All-American Liam Connor still in the transfer portal.
Addressing other Virginia lacrosse news, associate head coach Kip Turner, Virginia’s goalie coach, is set to depart after 10 seasons of coaching in Charlottesville. Turner was the Hoos starting goalie in 2006 during Virginia’s undefeated National Championship-winning season. He helped the Hoos to win two National Championships as a coach. During those two years, goalie Alex Rode recorded 58 saves over four games during those two Championship Weekend trips.
The men’s lacrosse transfer portal is open from May 8th to June 21st, providing plenty of time for Virginia to add a few more players to its 2026 roster as the Hoos will look to make it back to Championship Weekend, which will be hosted in their own backyard at Scott Stadium.
