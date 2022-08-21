Virginia Men's Lacrosse Officially Signs Richmond Transfer Griffin Kology

The Virginia men's lacrosse program officially announced the signing of Richmond transfer defenseman Griffin Kology on Friday. A Second-Team All-Southern Conference selection in his freshman season at Richmond this spring, Kology brings more talent and depth to the UVA defense.

Here's what head coach Lars Tiffany had to say about the addition of Griffin Kology to the roster:

"What a great opportunity for UVA and our team defense. To have Griffin join our program is to bolster our defense athletically, instinctually and strategically. Griffin has benefitted from fantastic coaching at Chatham High School, and with Dan Chemotti’s University of Richmond program for one year. Griffin proved to us first-hand on the field in April that he can effectively cover elite dodgers and be a communicative, reliable defenseman in a slide scheme. He will push for significant playing time right away.”

Kology picked up a career-high six ground balls to lead Richmond to a stunning 17-13 upset over Virginia back on April 2nd. Kology guarded UVA's Connor Shellenberger and held the star attackman to just one goal on ten shots.

Griffin Kology is also the younger brother of Kyle Kology, who was a defenseman on the UVA men's lacrosse team for four seasons and helped the Cavaliers win national titles in 2019 and 2021.

Back when Griffin Kology initially committed to Virginia back in June, he took some time to speak with us over the phone so that we could tell his story. Click here to read our feature on how Griffin Kology came to transfer to the Virginia men's lacrosse program: Griffin Kology Finds New Home With UVA Lacrosse .

