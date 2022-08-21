Skip to main content
Virginia Men's Lacrosse Officially Signs Richmond Transfer Griffin Kology

Photo courtesy of Greg Carroccio/Sideline Photos

Virginia Men's Lacrosse Officially Signs Richmond Transfer Griffin Kology

The Cavaliers officially announced the signing of Griffin Kology, a 2021 All-Southern Conference selection and the younger brother of former UVA lacrosse player Kyle Kology
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Virginia men's lacrosse program officially announced the signing of Richmond transfer defenseman Griffin Kology on Friday. A Second-Team All-Southern Conference selection in his freshman season at Richmond this spring, Kology brings more talent and depth to the UVA defense. 

Here's what head coach Lars Tiffany had to say about the addition of Griffin Kology to the roster:

"What a great opportunity for UVA and our team defense. To have Griffin join our program is to bolster our defense athletically, instinctually and strategically. Griffin has benefitted from fantastic coaching at Chatham High School, and with Dan Chemotti’s University of Richmond program for one year. Griffin proved to us first-hand on the field in April that he can effectively cover elite dodgers and be a communicative, reliable defenseman in a slide scheme. He will push for significant playing time right away.”

Kology picked up a career-high six ground balls to lead Richmond to a stunning 17-13 upset over Virginia back on April 2nd. Kology guarded UVA's Connor Shellenberger and held the star attackman to just one goal on ten shots. 

Griffin Kology is also the younger brother of Kyle Kology, who was a defenseman on the UVA men's lacrosse team for four seasons and helped the Cavaliers win national titles in 2019 and 2021. 

Back when Griffin Kology initially committed to Virginia back in June, he took some time to speak with us over the phone so that we could tell his story. Click here to read our feature on how Griffin Kology came to transfer to the Virginia men's lacrosse program: Griffin Kology Finds New Home With UVA Lacrosse.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Two Cavaliers Help the U.S. Win the U21 World Lacrosse Championship

Four Takeaways from the Virginia Basketball Exhibition Tour in Italy

This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 19th

Virginia Football: Jared Rayman and Josh Clifford Earn Scholarships

Virginia Basketball Ends Italy Tour With Thrilling OT Win Over KK Mega Basket

Spaanstra and Jarrett Lift UVA Women's Soccer to Season-Opening Win Over George Mason

Virginia's Danny Parker and Quentin Matsui will represent Team USA at the U21 World Lacrosse Championships.
Lacrosse

Two Cavaliers Help the U.S. Win the U21 World Lacrosse Championship

By Matt Newton
Reece Beekman and Isaac McKneely practicing during the Virginia men's basketball team's exhibition tour in Italy.
Basketball

Four Takeaways from the Virginia Basketball Exhibition Tour in Italy

By Matt Newton
Kadin Shedrick dunks the ball during the Virginia men's basketball game against KK Mega Basket in Rapallo, Italy.
Basketball

This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 19th

By Matt Newton
Jared Rayman and Josh Clifford earn scholarships in the Virginia football program.
Football

Virginia Football: Jared Rayman and Josh Clifford Earn Scholarships

By Matt Newton
Isaac Traudt warms up before the Virginia men's basketball game against KK Mega Basket in Rapallo, Italy.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Ends Italy Tour With Thrilling OT Win Over KK Mega Basket

By Matt Newton
Rebecca Jarrett and Alexa Spaanstra, Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
All Sports

Spaanstra and Jarrett Lift UVA Women's Soccer to Season-Opening Win Over George Mason

By Matt Newton
Virginia men's basketball team prepares to play against KK Mega Basket in Rapallo, Italy.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Falls to KK Mega Basket 92-73 in Italy

By Matt Newton
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong talks to the media during the second day of ACC Media Days at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte, NC.
Football

Brennan Armstrong Snubbed on ESPN's Top 100 College Football Players

By Matt Newton