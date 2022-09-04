Virginia Lacrosse Lands Commitment From No. 1 Ranked Player in Class of 2024

Lars Tiffany has done it again.

The No. 1-ranked lacrosse player in the nation in the class of 2024 is coming to Charlottesville. Ryan Duenkel, an attackman from St. John's in Washington D.C., ranked the No. 1 player in Inside Lacrosse's recruiting rankings, announced his commitment to Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

"I would like to thank God for this opportunity. Thank you to my family and friends for supporting me always. Could not be more pumped to say that I'm a Cavalier," Duenkel said in an Instagram post.

The name Duenkel might sound familiar to UVA football fans. Ryan's father, Doug, played football at Virginia and his brother, Justin, is currently a kicker for the Cavaliers.

A five-star attackman, Duenkel chose UVA over North Carolina, Notre Dame, Maryland, and Penn State according to Inside Lacrosse. He had 51 goals and 29 assists last spring for St. John's, one of the top producers of lacrosse talent in the country.

Duenkel is the first commitment in Virginia's recruiting class of 2024. UVA has eight commitments in the recruiting class of 2023, including attackman Chase Band, who flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Virginia on Sunday as well.

Virginia is bringing in the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the nation in 2022, a class that includes four five-star prospects and three players ranked inside the Inside Lacrosse top 10. Read more about that class here: Virginia Men's Lacrosse Announces No. 1-Ranked 2022 Signing Class

Duenkel is the third No. 1 overall recruit to commit to the Cavaliers in the last few years, joining Griffin Schutz (2021) and Connor Shellenberger (2019).

