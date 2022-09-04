No. 12 UVA Field Hockey Wins 3-2 Overtime Thriller Against JMU

Last year, the Virginia field hockey team had 13 of its games decided by a one-goal margin. Nine of those matches ended as losses for UVA. So far this season, the Cavaliers have had two of their three games decided by one goal coming into Sunday's match, which was - you guessed it - another one-goal affair.

With less than 90 seconds left in regulation, the No. 12-ranked Virginia field hockey team trailed in-state rival JMU 2-1. Just a minute and a half separated the Dukes from knocking off the Cavaliers in a major upset. Instead, sophomore Noa Boterman rescued the Hoos with a brilliant shot from the edge of the shooting circle that found that back left corner of the goal. The match went into overtime and Virginia eventually emerged victorious behind a goal by UVA's leading scorer Laura Janssen.

The Dukes came out of the gates with an upset on their minds, as they scored a goal inside the first four minutes of the opening quarter. Emily Harrison took the ball nearly the entire length of the field herself and beat UVA netminder Tyler Kennedy to open the scoring.

Virginia answered quickly as a rebound off of a shot from Taryn Tkachuk was tapped in by junior Lilly Hengerer for the equalizer just two and a half minutes later.

JMU retook the lead midway through the second quarter on a goal by Eveline Zwager. The 2-1 lead for the Dukes would last all the way until nearly the end of regulation.

Virginia outshot JMU 8-5 in the first half and 14-8 for the match, but JMU goalkeeper Brandelynn Heinbaugh made five saves, four of which came in the first quarter, to keep the Cavaliers at just one goal.

UVA grew desperate to find the back of the cage as time waned in the second half, but the Hoos operated with poise when it mattered most. With less than two minutes to play, Anneloes Knol dumped a pass back behind her to Noa Boterman, who fired an accurate shot into the back left corner of the goal to tie the match.

Virginia seized momentum as the game entered overtime. Just over five minutes into the extra period, senior midfielder Adele Iacobucci worked the ball past her defender in the right corner and drove along the end line before passing inside to Laura Janssen, who swept the ball into the back of the cage for the game-winner.

The thrilling victory gives the Cavaliers their third-straight win as they move to 3-1 on the season. Virginia faces an extremely tough challenge next weekend at No. 1 Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois on Sunday at 12pm.

