Virginia vs. Duke Live Updates | NCAA Men's Lacrosse

For a full recap of Virginia's win over Duke: Virginia Men's Lacrosse Ends the Streak with 14-10 Win Over No. 7 Duke

No. 16 Virginia (7-4, 2-0 ACC) defeated No. 7 Duke (8-2, 0-2 ACC) by a score of 14-10 to give the Cavaliers its first win over the Blue Devils in the regular season since April 17th, 2004. The streak is over. See full play-by-play and live analysis of the game in the thread below. Updates are in reverse chronological order with the most recent events at the top.

Virginia 14, Duke 10 | FINAL



Virginia 14, Duke 10 | FINAL



After a defensive stop, Joey Terenzi scores on an open net to end the streak.





Virginia 13, Duke 10 | Q4 1:39



Kyle Colsey once again finds nylon to draw the game within three for Duke before Jake Marek makes his 13th save to deny the Blue Devils comeback. After a turnover by Virginia, Duke retains possession with 1:39 left.



Virginia 13, Duke 9 | Q4 4:56



After another defensive stop and successful clear, Ryan Duenkel inverts from behind the net and scores. A faceoff win by Metz then leads to Duenkel finding Sunderland to give Virginia a four goal lead.

Virginia 11, Duke 9 | Q4 9:10



Duke capitalizes on the man up to start the fourth but an unwavering Joey Terenzi responds to reestablish the advantage. After two long defensive stops, Virginia fails to clear once again leading to a goal by Kyle Colsey.

Virginia 10, Duke 7 | End of the Third Quarter



To close the third quarter, Duke goes man up and holds the ball to retain possession headed into the fourth quarter.



Virginia 10, Duke 7 | Q3 2:12



After another save by Marek, Brendan Millon feeds Colsey to give Virginia a two goal lead. Millon has played a role in every goal in this third quarter for the Cavaliers. After another defensive stop, Hudson Hausmann scores in transition.



Virginia 8, Duke 7 | Q3 6:28



Duke scores another transition goal before Brendan Millon scores on a low angle shot to retake the lead for the Cavaliers.



Virginia 7, Duke 6 | Q3 12:14



In need of an answer, after McCabe Millon gets the defense rotating, Brendan Millon finds Chase Band to tie the game. On the ensuing possession, Brendan Millon finds Sunderland to put Virginia back on top. Sunderland has three goals and Brendan Millon has three assists.



Virginia 5, Duke 6 | Halftime



The Blue Devils score another goal after another defensive miscommunication by Virginia. The Hoos pick up another penalty but the Cavaliers man down unit once again rises to the occasion as Marek comes out of the net to pick off a pass. At the half, Virginia trails 5-6.



Virginia 5, Duke 5 | Q2 2:52



After a failed possession by Virginia, Kyle Colsey finds nylon before another failed clear by Virginia. The Hoos are 6/11 on clears to start the game. The Cavaliers also have ten turnovers to Duke's six. After a caused turnover, Luke Hublitz finds Ryan Colsey for his second goal of the day. On the ensuing possession, the Blue Devils fire back to tie the game at five.



Virginia 4, Duke 3 | Q2 8:00



To start the second quarter, Terenzi makes a no look skip pass to Sunderland just before the shot clock expiration to further extend the Virginia advantage. In response, a defensive miscommunication allows for Duke to score on the doorstep. Minutes later, Marek makes a big time save on the doorstep to deny a surefire Duke goal. On the extra man advantage for Duke, Marek makes another save despite the Hoos once again failing to clear the ball.



Virginia 3, Duke 2 | Q1 0:00



Off of a Virginia timeout, a set play leaves Ryan Colsey wide open to put Virginia back in front. On the defensive side, goalie Jake Marek makes a heroic run out to win possession before making his fifth save of the game to close the quarter.



Virginia 2, Duke 2 | Q1 7:00



Out of the Duke timeout, Max Sloat buries a righty hammer after dropping his defender to put Duke on the board. Sloat was covered by shorty despite being one of Duke's top two scorers. Minutes later, Benn Johnston nets another as Virginia struggles on multiple occasions to clear the ball.

Virginia 2, Duke 0 | Q1 13:19



After an opening faceoff win by Andrew Greenspan, Joey Terenzi finds nylon on the ensuing Virginia possession. After another win by Greenspan, Brendan Millon finds Truitt Sunderland on the doorstep to give the Cavaliers an early 2-0 lead.

Virginia vs. Duke Pregame Notes