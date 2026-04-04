Virginia Men's Lacrosse Ends the Streak with 14-10 Win Over No. 7 Duke

8,022 days since Virginia had defeated ACC rival Duke in the regular season, a streak that came to an end on Saturday as the Hoos defeated Duke 14-10 at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Jake Marek delivered 13 saves in addition to five groundballs and two caused turnovers to propel the Cavaliers to a statement win midway through ACC play.

How'd it happen?

The game began with back-and-forth runs from both teams, with Duke pulling ahead 6-5 at halftime. The story of the first half was the Cavaliers' inability to deal with the Blue Devils ride as the Hoos were a mere 7/12 on clears. To counter, Jake Marek recorded eight first-half saves to prevent the Duke offense from getting into any rhythm.

To start the second half, freshman Brendan Millon rose to the occasion, playing a part in each of the Hoos' first four goals of the third quarter. Millon sparked the comeback with assists to Chase Band and Truitt Sunderland before scoring a transition goal on a low-angle shot to give Virginia an 8-7 lead. Then, after another clutch save from Marek, Millon fed Ryan Colsey before Hudson Hausmann piled it on with a goal in transition to cap a 5-1 run for the Cavaliers.

Attack mode 🎯



Hoos back in the lead ➡️#GoHoos🔸⚔️🔹 pic.twitter.com/tKh9RXpv6P — Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) April 4, 2026

In the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils responded with a goal on their third man-up of the game, with Michael Ortlieb finding Brady Scioletti for the score. Ortlieb finished as the Blue Devils' leading points producer with two goals and three assists as the Hoos limited Duke's two biggest offensive threats, Max Sloat and Benn Johnston, each to a goal and assist.

In response, the Cavaliers strung together a 3-1 run, which included a goal from Terenzi and a goal and assist from Duenkel to give Virginia a 13-9 lead with 4:56 remaining. Kyle Colsey, a former Virginia player, fired back with his third goal of the day to cut the lead to three and give Duke some life, but a strong defensive stop and an open net goal by Joey Terenzi sealed the deal to deliver the Hoos first win over Duke in the regular season in 22 years.

On the offensive end, Terenzi provided the spark, scoring the first and last goals of the game, finishing with three goals and two assists as he stepped up in the big moments. Brendan Millon also flashed with one goal and four assists as he has caught fire during Virginia’s four-game winning streak. As for others, Truitt Sunderland netted four goals, and Ryan Colsey registered three goals and one assist.

On the defensive end, Jake Marek finished with 13 saves and a .565 save percentage in addition to picking off two Duke passes and scooping up five groundballs en route to recording his fourth double-digit save game in a row. In front of the goal, Robby Hopper, who went down with an injury at the very end of the game, finished with five groundballs and one caused turnover, while Tommy Snyder also scooped up five groundballs, and Michael Meredith recorded two caused turnovers.

WHAT A STOP‼️



Marek's 13th save of the game 😤#GoHoos🔸⚔️🔹 pic.twitter.com/eFRAXLzwcf — Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) April 4, 2026

After a statement win this past weekend against formerly No. 1 Notre Dame and a strong win against No. 7 Duke, the Cavaliers have quickly clawed themselves back into the discussion for an NCAA Tournament berth, keeping the dream alive for the Hoos to play in their backyard at Scott Stadium on Memorial Day weekend.

Next up for Virginia, the road remains difficult as the Hoos travel north to upstate New York to face off against No. 3 Syracuse on Saturday, April 11th at 4pm.