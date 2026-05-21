Virginia Cavaliers vs. Georgia Tech Baseball Live Updates | ACC Tournament Quarterfinals
Bottom of the 3rd
Top of the 3rd
Gracia gets a leadoff single, but Georgia Tech strikes out the side after. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd
Bottom of the 2nd
A pair of singles put two runners on with no outs, but Paone struck out one batter and finished the inning with a double play. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd
Top of the 2nd
Perotta gets a two out single and Murray is walked, but Becker strikes out to end the inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Paone pitches a scoreless inning for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd
Top of the 1st
Tiroly singles and Harris reached on an error, but UVA scores no runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
John Paone is on the mound today for Virginia Baseball and here is the lineup for Virginia Baseball today against Georgia Tech:
1. SS Eric Becker
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 2B Joe Tiroly
4. 1B Sam Harris
5. LF Harrison Didawick
6. C Jake Weatherspoon
7. RF Zach Jackson
8. 1B Antonio Perrotta
9. 3B Noah Murray
After beating Duke in the second round yesterday, Virginia has a huge opportunity today against top seeded Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were the regular season champions in the ACC and are the No. 3 ranked team in the country coming into this game and it will be a big challenge for UVA to pull off the upset.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell