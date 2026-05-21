Virginia Cavaliers vs. Georgia Tech Baseball Live Updates | ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

Bottom of the 3rd

Top of the 3rd

Gracia gets a leadoff single, but Georgia Tech strikes out the side after. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

A pair of singles put two runners on with no outs, but Paone struck out one batter and finished the inning with a double play. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

Perotta gets a two out single and Murray is walked, but Becker strikes out to end the inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Paone pitches a scoreless inning for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Tiroly singles and Harris reached on an error, but UVA scores no runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

John Paone is on the mound today for Virginia Baseball and here is the lineup for Virginia Baseball today against Georgia Tech:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. 1B Sam Harris

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. C Jake Weatherspoon

7. RF Zach Jackson

8. 1B Antonio Perrotta

9. 3B Noah Murray

After beating Duke in the second round yesterday, Virginia has a huge opportunity today against top seeded Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were the regular season champions in the ACC and are the No. 3 ranked team in the country coming into this game and it will be a big challenge for UVA to pull off the upset.