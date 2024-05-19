Virginia vs. Johns Hopkins Live Updates | NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament
No. 6 Virginia (12-5) defeated No. 3 Johns Hopkins (11-5) 11-10 in double overtime on Sunday afternoon in Towson, Maryland, at Johnny Unitas Stadium. The win sends the Cavaliers to Championship Weekend for the fourth time in the last five tournaments. See a full play-by-play and live analysis of the quarterfinal game in the thread below.
With the victory, Virginia will face Maryland next Saturday in Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field at 2:30 pm.
Read a recap of the game here: Connor Shellenberger Scores Double Overtime Winner to Lift Virginia Over Johns Hopkins
CONNOR SHELLENBERGER SCORES ON A QUESTION MARK TO SEND VIRGINIA TO CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND.
Virginia 11, Johns Hopkins 10 | FINAL
Virginia calls a timeout.
Virginia 10, Johns Hopkins 10 | 1:54 OT Period 2
Another save by Morris sends the game into double overtime.
Virginia 10, Johns Hopkins 10 | End of OT Period 1
Johns Hopkins timeout. Both teams have had a possesion but no scoring. One save by Kyle Morris.
Virginia 10, Johns Hopkins 10 | 1:06 OT Period 1
Virginia 10, Johns Hopkins 10 | End of the Fourth Quarter
Virginia earns a man advantage with 48 seconds left.
Virginia 10, Johns Hopkins 10 | 0:48 Qtr 4
Ben Wayer gets the groundball on the ensuing faceoff. Timeout Virginia.
Virginia 10, Johns Hopkins 10 | 2:46 Qtr 4
McCabe Millon sweeps underneath, tip toes the crease, and ties the game for the Cavaliers
Virginia 10, Johns Hopkins 10 | 2:59 Qtr 4
Ben Wayer finds Payton Cormier who buries his first goal of the day to bring the Hoos within one. The goal causes the Virginia bench to erupt in excitement.
Virginia 9, Johns Hopkins 10 | 6:11 Qtr 4
Jack Boyden breaks the deadlock after a pass from McCabe Millon behind x. The goal breaks a 13 minute scoring drought for the Hoos.
Virginia 8, Johns Hopkins 10 | 10:21 Qtr 4
Virginia 7, Johns Hopkins 10 | End of the Third Quarter
On the extra man advantage, Degnon takes advantage to extend the Blue Jays lead to three after an unnecessary roughness penalty on Shellenberger.
Virginia 7, Johns Hopkins 10 | 1:37 Qtr 3
Jonathan Peshko scores to double the Hopkins advantage after a crease violation by McCabe Millon.
Virginia 7, Johns Hopkins 9 | 2:05 Qtr 3
Garrett Degnon buries a goal after a feed from Angelus to put Johns Hopkins back in front. The goal was the Blue Jays first since 6:23 in the second quarter.
Virginia 7, Johns Hopkins 8 | 4:23 Qtr 3
Chayse Ierlan makes three straight saves, including one on the doorstep, to keep the game even.
Virginia 7, Johns Hopkins 7 | 7:00 Qtr 3
The Cavaliers have now won the last six faceoffs.
Virginia 7, Johns Hopkins 7 | 9:12 Qtr 3
On the ensuing possession, Griffin Schutz finds Ryan Colsey who ties the game at seven.
Virginia 7, Johns Hopkins 7 | 9:13 Qtr 3
After five minutes of no scoring, Connor Shellenberger fires a jump shot while sweeping across the middle of the field to bring Virginia within one.
Virginia 6, Johns Hopkins 7 | 9:51 Qtr 3
At the half Millon leads the way with two goals and two assists. At the faceoff x, the Cavaliers are leading nine to five.
After Cormier hits the crossbar on an open net, the Virginia defense stands tall on the final possession of the quarter with Kyle Morris making his fifth save of the day.
Virginia 5, Johns Hopkins 7 | Halftime
On the man advantage, Millon finds Boyden on the doorstep to cut the Blue Jays lead to two.
Virginia 5, Johns Hopkins 7 | 2:46 Qtr 2
After a period of no scoring, Melendez sneaks around from x and scores after finding himself all alone on the crease.
Virginia 4, Johns Hopkins 7 | 6:15 Qtr 2
On the ensuing faceoff, Jacob Angelus buries a goal on the fast break.
Virginia 4, Johns Hopkins 6 | 9:25 Qtr 2
McCabe Millon continues to score, this time with a question mark dodge to give the Cavaliers an answer on offense.
Virginia 4, Johns Hopkins 5 | 9:39 Qtr 2
Virginia has begun to employ the ten man ride as the first quarter draws to a close. Virginia leads the faceoff battle 6-3. Nunes and Morris each have a save apiece compared to Ierlan's five for the Blue Jays.
Virginia 3, Johns Hopkins 5 | End of First Quarter
Millon responds with a sidearm rip from the right wing after a caused turnover by Cole Kastner.
Virginia 3, Johns Hopkins 5 | 3:29 Qtr 1
Melendez scores his third of the day off of another man advantage. The penalty was on Connor Shellenberger for slashing.
Virginia 2, Johns Hopkins 5 | 4:11 Qtr 1
On the man advantage, Connor Shellenberger buries a low shot to bring Virginia back within two.
Virginia 2, Johns Hopkins 4 | 7:11 Qtr 1
Jack Boyden opens the scoring for the Hoos after McCabe Millon finds him on the doorstep.
Virginia 1, Johns Hopkins 4 | 7:57 Qtr 1
Quinton Kilrain scores off the faceoff to give Hopkins their second goal in ten seconds. Kyle Morris hops in net for UVA, replacing Matthew Nunes.
Virginia 0, Johns Hopkins 4 | 8:24 Qtr 1
Melendez sweeps across the middle and buries a low shot to score his second of the day.
Virginia 0, Johns Hopkins 3 | 8:34 Qtr 1
Russell Melendez buries the first goal of the day, capitalizing on the Johns Hopkins man advantage before Garrett Degnon scores on the ensuing faceoff.
Virginia 0, Johns Hopkins 2 | 11:26 Qtr 1
Johns Hopkins goes man up after a holding penalty by John Schroter. Timeout Virginia.
Virginia 0, Johns Hopkins 0 | 12:12 Qtr 1
Virginia Starters: Shellenberger, Millon, Cormier, Colsey, Schutz, Boyden, Kastner, Fulton, Schroter and Nunes
Hopkins Starters: Angelus, Melendez, Degnon, Bauer, Collison, Peshko, Kilrain, Smith, Szuluk, and Ierlan
Denver Defeats Syracuse 10-8 in the first game of the day.
Virginia vs Johns Hopkins opening faceoff is set for 3:00 pm
Read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Lacrosse Set for Rematch With Johns Hopkins in NCAA Quarterfinals
Read Managing Editor Matt Newton's keys to a Virginia Win here: Five Keys to Sunday's Quarterfinal Rematch vs. Johns Hopki
Pregame Notes
- Virginia is 12-2 in NCAA tournament games since 2019
- The Cavaliers are seeking their fourth championship weekend appearance in the last five years
- Virginia defeated St. Joes 17-11 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament
- Johns Hopkins Defeated Lehigh 13-10 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament
- Virginia lost to Johns Hopkins earlier this season 16-14 (Link to What We Learned From Virginia's First Loss of the Season Against Johns Hopkins)