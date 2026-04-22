LIVE Updates: No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers vs Liberty Baseball Score

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Pregame

Max Stammel is on the mound tonight and here is the lineup tonight for the Cavaliers as they look to take down the Flames:

1. LF Harrison Didawick

2. 2B Joe Tiroly

3. DH Antonio Perrotta

4. C Jake Weatherspoon

5. 1B Sam Harris

6. RF Kyle Johnson

7. CF Zach Jackson

8. SS RJ Holmes

9. 3B Noah Murray

In a series that only dates back to 1976, the Virginia Cavaliers and Liberty Flames have met 70 times on the baseball diamond, with Virginia winning 45 of those contests. Wednesday will be the second meeting of the season between Virginia and Liberty. The Cavaliers held on for a 14-12 victory in Lynchburg on March 18.

Virginia is 29-10-1 all-time at home against Liberty and had won the last 10 meetings in Charlottesville before dropping the return trip to the Flames in 2025. In the March 18 contest, Virginia scored seven runs in the first inning and staved off a late Liberty surge to win 14-12. Harrison Didawick hit a two-run homer in the sixth while Matt Augustin picked up his first win in more than two calendar years.