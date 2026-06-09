Red Sox vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9

The Tampa Bay Rays are keeping pace with the New York Yankees for the top spot in the American League East. At 38-25, they're well ahead of the Boston Red Sox, who are 11.5 games back from the division lead.

The Rays edged out the Red Sox last night, beating them by a final score of 3-1. The two teams will face each other in the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this game.

Red Sox vs. Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (+155)

Rays +1.5 (-189)

Moneyline

Red Sox -120

Rays -101

Total

OVER 7.5 (+100)

UNDER 7.5 (-121)

Red Sox vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Boston: Payton Tolle, LHP (3-2, 2.28 ERA)

Tampa Bay: Nick Martinez, RHP (5-2, 2.29 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 9

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): Rays.TV, NESN

Red Sox record: 27-37

Rays record: 38-25

Red Sox vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Nick Martinez OVER 2.5 Earned Runs (+125) via DraftKings

I'm going to bet on some significant regression coming for Nick Martinez of the Rays. He has a 2.29 ERA on the season, but he has an expected ERA of 4.53, according to Baseball Savant. Tonight, he has to face a Red Sox lineup that ranks in the top half of the Majors in almost every offensive metric over the past 30 days.

Red Sox vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

As I wrote about above, I broke down why I'm going to be fading Martinez of the Rays. I'm going to double-down on that take by betting on the Red Sox to win this game. While Martinez's Baseball Savant page is concerning, Payton Tolle's is sparkling. He has an expected ERA of 2.32 with an expected opponent batting average of .191.

Not only that, but the Rays have struggled against lefties this season. His OPS drops from .732 against right-handed pitchers to .680 OPS against left-handed pitchers.

That's enough for me to trust the Red Sox tonight as road favorites.

Pick: Red Sox -120 via DraftKings

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