Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9

The Arizona Diamondbacks are doing their best to keep up with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. The Diamondbacks are 7.5 games back, so they have to keep racking up wins to close the gap. They'll try to do that this week when they face the Miami Marlins in a three-game series.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's series opener.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-188)

Marlins -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +127

Marlins -153

Total

OVER 7.5 (-117)

UNDER 7.5 (-103)

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

Arizona: Zac Gallen, RHP (3-5, 5.32 ERA)

Miami: Max Meyer, RHP (6-0, 2.81 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 9

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: loanDepot park

How to Watch (TV): DBACKS.TV, Marlins.TV presented by Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia

Diamondbacks record: 34-31

Marlins record: 31-35

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet

Max Meyer UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-107) via DraftKings

A bright spot for the Diamondbacks has been their plate discipline. Over the past 30 days, the Diamondbacks have struck out on just 17.7% of their plate appearances. That's the best mark in the Majors in that time frame by 1.9%. While I think Max Meyer will have a strong performance tonight, I don't think he'll rack up many strikeouts.

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

I'm going to back the Marlins as home favorites tonight. Max Meyer gets the start for them and he has a spotless 6-0 record with a 2.81 ERA on the season. The Marlins have a strong advantage in this area against Zac Gallen (5.32 ERA) of the Diamondbacks.

Neither offense has posted impressive metrics lately. They're both in the bottom 10 in most offensive metrics, so instead of trusting one offense or the other, I'm just going to trust the home team that has the better starting pitcher on the mound.

Let's back Miami as a home favorite in this spot.

Pick: Marlins -153 via DraftKings

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