LIVE Updates - No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers vs Boston College Baseball, Game Two Score
Bottom of the 1st
Top of the 1st
Gracia and Harris walked with one out, but a double play ended the inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
LHP Max Stammel (2-1, 4.97 ERA, 25.1 IP, 12 BB, 22 SO) is on the mound this afternoon and here is how UVA is lining up today:
1. SS Eric Becker
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 1B Sam Harris
4. 2B Joe Tiroly
5. LF Harrison Didawick
6. C Jake Weatherspoon
7. DH Antonio Perrotta
8. 3B Noah Murray
9. RF Zach Jackson
While UVA pitched well yesterday, their vaunted offense could not get anything going, only putting up three runs, with two of those coming in the 9th. Head coach Chris Pollard was pleased with the effort on the mound, but knows they have to be better:
“From a positive perspective, I thought we pitched well. I thought Henry Zatkowski pitched really well. Six hits spaced out over six innings with one extra-base hit. We only gave up one free base from the mound. We threw plenty of strikes and limited them to mostly singles. I thought we did a good job of competing until the very last pitch of the ballgame.”
Can Virginia get a bounce back victory today and even the series?
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell