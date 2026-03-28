LIVE Updates - No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers vs Boston College Baseball, Game Two Score

Bottom of the 1st

Top of the 1st

Gracia and Harris walked with one out, but a double play ended the inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Max Stammel (2-1, 4.97 ERA, 25.1 IP, 12 BB, 22 SO) is on the mound this afternoon and here is how UVA is lining up today:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 1B Sam Harris

4. 2B Joe Tiroly

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. C Jake Weatherspoon

7. DH Antonio Perrotta

8. 3B Noah Murray

9. RF Zach Jackson

While UVA pitched well yesterday, their vaunted offense could not get anything going, only putting up three runs, with two of those coming in the 9th. Head coach Chris Pollard was pleased with the effort on the mound, but knows they have to be better:

“From a positive perspective, I thought we pitched well. I thought Henry Zatkowski pitched really well. Six hits spaced out over six innings with one extra-base hit. We only gave up one free base from the mound. We threw plenty of strikes and limited them to mostly singles. I thought we did a good job of competing until the very last pitch of the ballgame.”

Can Virginia get a bounce back victory today and even the series?