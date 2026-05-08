LIVE Updates: No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers vs California Baseball, Game One Score
Top of the 3rd
Bottom of the 2nd
Singles from Harris and Weatherspoon, as well as a walk from Jackson loaded the bases and Kyle Johnson answered the grand slam from Cal with one of his own and the lead was cut to 5-4 with no outs. Cal got the final three outs, but UVA cut their lead to one heading to the 3rd
Top of the 2nd
A walk, hit batter, and two out single loaded the bases for the Golden Bears and they took advantage by getting a grand slam to stretch the elad to 5-0. Zatkowski struck out the final batter, but UVA is in a big hole heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. Cal leads 1-0 heading to the top of the 2nd
Top of the 1st
A solo one out home run gave the Golden Bears a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st. Cal leads 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
LHP Henry Zatkowski (6-0, 4.06 ERA, 62.0 IP, 19 BB, 73 SO) is on the mound tonight for Virginia and here is how the Cavaliers are going to line up:
1. CF AJ Gracia
2. 2B Joe Tiroly
3. 1B Sam Harris
4. LF Harrison Didawick
5. C Jake Weatherspoon
6. RF Zach Jackson
7. SS RJ Holmes
8. DH Antonio Perrotta
9. 3B Noah Murray
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell