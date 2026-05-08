LIVE Updates: No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers vs California Baseball, Game One Score

Top of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

Singles from Harris and Weatherspoon, as well as a walk from Jackson loaded the bases and Kyle Johnson answered the grand slam from Cal with one of his own and the lead was cut to 5-4 with no outs. Cal got the final three outs, but UVA cut their lead to one heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

A walk, hit batter, and two out single loaded the bases for the Golden Bears and they took advantage by getting a grand slam to stretch the elad to 5-0. Zatkowski struck out the final batter, but UVA is in a big hole heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. Cal leads 1-0 heading to the top of the 2nd

Top of the 1st

A solo one out home run gave the Golden Bears a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st. Cal leads 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Henry Zatkowski (6-0, 4.06 ERA, 62.0 IP, 19 BB, 73 SO) is on the mound tonight for Virginia and here is how the Cavaliers are going to line up:

1. CF AJ Gracia

2. 2B Joe Tiroly

3. 1B Sam Harris

4. LF Harrison Didawick

5. C Jake Weatherspoon

6. RF Zach Jackson

7. SS RJ Holmes

8. DH Antonio Perrotta

9. 3B Noah Murray