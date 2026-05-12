LIVE Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs Richmond Baseball Score
Bottom of the 1st
Top of the 1st
A one out walk and a hit batter put two runners on for the Spiders and then an RBI single gave them a 1-0 lead. Stammel got the final out, but UVA has an early deficit.
Pregame
LHP Max Stammel (3-4, 6.56 ERA, 48.0 IP, 19 BB, 25 SO) is on the mound this afternoon for Virginia Baseball, and here is how the Cavaliers will line up today:
1. 1B Antonio Perrotta
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 2B Joe Tiroly
4. LF Harrison Didawick
5. RF Sam Harris
6. DH Kyle Johnson
7. SS RJ Holmes
8. C Thomas O'Connell
9. 3B Noah Murray
Virginia is coming off a disappointing series loss to California, their second consecutive ACC series loss. UVA has not been playing their best baseball to end the year, but they are hoping to have a bounce back today in their home finale against Richmond.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell