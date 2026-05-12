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LIVE Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs Richmond Baseball Score

Can Virginia win their final home game of the season this afternoon against Richmond?
Jackson Caudell|
Jun 14, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Virginia Cavaliers third baseman Eric Becker (21) slides back into first base against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Virginia Cavaliers third baseman Eric Becker (21) slides back into first base against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Bottom of the 1st

Top of the 1st

A one out walk and a hit batter put two runners on for the Spiders and then an RBI single gave them a 1-0 lead. Stammel got the final out, but UVA has an early deficit.

Pregame

LHP Max Stammel (3-4, 6.56 ERA, 48.0 IP, 19 BB, 25 SO) is on the mound this afternoon for Virginia Baseball, and here is how the Cavaliers will line up today:

1. 1B Antonio Perrotta

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. LF Harrison Didawick

5. RF Sam Harris

6. DH Kyle Johnson

7. SS RJ Holmes

8. C Thomas O'Connell

9. 3B Noah Murray

Virginia is coming off a disappointing series loss to California, their second consecutive ACC series loss. UVA has not been playing their best baseball to end the year, but they are hoping to have a bounce back today in their home finale against Richmond.

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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