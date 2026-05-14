LIVE Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs Louisville Baseball Game One Score
Pregame
LHP Henry Zatkowski (6-1, 4.35 ERA, 68.1 IP, 20 BB, 82 SO) is on the mound tonight for Virginia Baseball, and here is how the Cavaliers are going to line up tonight:
1. 1B Antonio Perrotta
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 2B Joe Tiroly
4. LF Harrison Didawick
5. RF Sam Harris
6. DH Kyle Johnson
7. SS RJ Holmes
8. C Thomas O'Connell
9. 3B Noah Murray
Virginia was able to get a mercy rule victory over Richmond earlier this week in their home finale, and now they will try to end the regular season strong with a series win over Louisville.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell