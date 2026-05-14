Skip to main content
Cavaliers Now

LIVE Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs Louisville Baseball Game One Score

Can Virginia go on the road and get a game one win over the Louisville Cardinals?
Jackson Caudell|
Jun 16, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center fielder Harrison Didawick (34) gets an out against the Florida State Seminoles during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Jun 16, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center fielder Harrison Didawick (34) gets an out against the Florida State Seminoles during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Pregame

LHP Henry Zatkowski (6-1, 4.35 ERA, 68.1 IP, 20 BB, 82 SO) is on the mound tonight for Virginia Baseball, and here is how the Cavaliers are going to line up tonight:

1. 1B Antonio Perrotta

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. LF Harrison Didawick

5. RF Sam Harris

6. DH Kyle Johnson

7. SS RJ Holmes

8. C Thomas O'Connell

9. 3B Noah Murray

Virginia was able to get a mercy rule victory over Richmond earlier this week in their home finale, and now they will try to end the regular season strong with a series win over Louisville.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Share on XFollow jacksoncaudell