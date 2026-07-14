2026 MLB All-Star Game Live Updates: Highlights, Analysis
The Midsummer Classic has arrived.
Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa., takes center stage for the game's brightest stars and plays host to the 96th MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night, with the contest set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. The game took a bit of a watchability hit with the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Jacob Misiorowski and Paul Skenes, among others, not suiting up due to injuries or pitching schedules.
But the American and National League rosters are still loaded with plenty of talents, such as the game's best hitter right now in Yordan Alvarez of the Astros and arguably the game's next best hitter in Juan Soto of the Mets. Plus, the pitching matchup will pit one of the sport's best swing-and-miss hurlers in Dylan Cease of the Blue Jays vs. one of the most dominant left-handed starting pitchers in the game, the Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez, who will be toeing the rubber in front of the hometown fans.
With the birthplace of America—and a hitter-friendly ballpark—as the host, the 2026 All-Star Game should provide plenty of celebration for the country's 250th birthday, and yes, perhaps a few fireworks at the dish. So follow along for highlights and analysis as we cover the 96th All-Star Game live.
More MLB from Sports Illustrated
Tim Capurso is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated, primarily covering MLB, college football and college basketball. Before joining SI in November 2023, Capurso worked at RotoBaller and ClutchPoints and is a graduate of Assumption University. When he's not working, he can be found at the gym, reading a book or enjoying a good hike. A resident of New York, Capurso openly wonders if the Giants will ever be a winning football team again.
Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.
Will Laws has been leading Sports Illustrated’s baseball coverage since 2024 and has covered MLB since 2014. Prior to joining the SI staff in February 2020, he previously worked for Yahoo, Graphiq, MLB.com and the Raleigh News & Observer. His work also has appeared on Yahoo Sports, NBA.com and AOL. Laws has a bachelor’s in print and digital journalism with a minor in sports media studies from the University of Southern California.