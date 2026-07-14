2026 MLB All-Star Game Live Updates: Highlights, Analysis

The Midsummer Classic has arrived.

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa., takes center stage for the game's brightest stars and plays host to the 96th MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night, with the contest set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. The game took a bit of a watchability hit with the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Jacob Misiorowski and Paul Skenes, among others, not suiting up due to injuries or pitching schedules.

But the American and National League rosters are still loaded with plenty of talents, such as the game's best hitter right now in Yordan Alvarez of the Astros and arguably the game's next best hitter in Juan Soto of the Mets. Plus, the pitching matchup will pit one of the sport's best swing-and-miss hurlers in Dylan Cease of the Blue Jays vs. one of the most dominant left-handed starting pitchers in the game, the Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez, who will be toeing the rubber in front of the hometown fans.

With the birthplace of America—and a hitter-friendly ballpark—as the host, the 2026 All-Star Game should provide plenty of celebration for the country's 250th birthday, and yes, perhaps a few fireworks at the dish. So follow along for highlights and analysis as we cover the 96th All-Star Game live.

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