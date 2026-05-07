Live Updates: Virginia vs No. 16 Virginia Tech Softball, ACC Tournament Score

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Pregame

Here is how Virginia Softball is lining up for the quarterfinals matchup against Virginia Tech:

1. SS Jade Hylton

2. 1B Macee Eaton

3. 3B Bella Cabral

4. C Reagan Hickey

5. LF Kelsey Hackett

6. 2B Alex Call

7. RF Jaiden Griffith

8. DP Hannah Weismer

9. CF Kassidy Hudson

Virginia is coming off a walkoff win against Pittsburgh last night and are hoping to beat the Hokies and get to the ACC Tournament semifinals.

UVA head coach Joanna Hardin was pleased with the response after a slow start on offense:

“It was a slow start on the offensive side and the pitching really kept us in it. I was proud of the team for continuing to swing, not getting discourage and staying after it. We knew it was going to fall at some point and they just kept swinging. Macee’s home run in a clutch at bat gave us a chance to take a deep breath. We did a great job of sticking with it tonight.“Eden (Bigham)has found a great rhythm coming off the NC State series and the game at Liberty last week. She’s pounding the zone early and that’s great to see. When she’s throwing the changeup and executing velo on both sides of the plate, she’s tough to hit. Courtney Layne did a great job getting us started and they kept us in it the whole time. We hung with it and I’m proud of the response.”