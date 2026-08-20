MAILBAG: Playoffs, championships and leaving the ACC?

The 2026 college football season is almost here. Before the action kicks off, it is time to answer a few mailbag questions from readers.

From Jake, a third-year College student:

Q: Realistically, could Virginia football reach the College Football Playoff?

A: Let’s look at the two ways to make it. One option is to win the ACC title, which looks tremendously difficult given Miami’s roster. If the Cavaliers somehow won 11 or 12 games, though, they would have to at least be considered for one of the at-large bids. The issue there is that Virginia’s schedule only features one ranked opponent right now. The Cavaliers would absolutely need a signature win against a strong team — maybe Florida State or Virginia Tech overperform?

The most likely option is that Virginia wins 10 games — including a big one at SMU — and has to then beat the Hurricanes to get in. Every part of that scenario is tough.

Q: I want your guess for the next 3 UVA athletics programs to win national championships that have never won one before. My guesses would be Men’s Swim/Dive, Women’s Tennis, and Men’s Golf.

A: I agree. Women’s soccer and field hockey always have a chance and should be regarded as honorable mentions, but the ACC competition in those sports is ruthless. Men’s cross country also has a long shot. When considering the rosters this year, and the competition around them, men’s swimming, women’s tennis and men’s golf would be the most realistic options, though.

Men’s swimming features some major high-end talent — particularly the rising sophomores — but getting past the heavyweights of the sport can be difficult. Women’s tennis feels like it is on the doorstep of hoisting a trophy but has fallen short in the postseason in heartbreaking fashion. Men’s golf probably should have won it a few seasons ago, but with Bowen Sargent at the helm, anything is possible in 2027.

Q: Is UVA looking to leave the ACC and if so what do you think is their preferred destination?

A: Great question. Virginia is absolutely not looking to ditch the ACC — but I guarantee that conversations are being had about the path forward. The Cavaliers are happy existing as one of the titans of the ACC, but if the conference falls apart, they will not miss the boat. The leaders of Virginia Athletics have their fingers on the pulse of each wild development across the NCAA.

For argument’s sake, if the ACC did collapse, I think that the Big Ten is the ideal fit for the Cavaliers. The Big Ten has more exposure in diverse media markets, and would be the best fit academically speaking. The Big Ten is also the best fit given that Virginia has to think about being competitive in many sports including lacrosse, which does not exist in the Big 12 and SEC.

In a vacuum, rivalries with Maryland and Penn State would work well in Northern Virginia. Rumblings have swirled that Virginia and North Carolina would move together, which, if true, would make for the top prize from a drowning ACC.