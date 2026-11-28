Virginia and West Virginia played in the day’s second game at Klockner and both teams knew that the winner would be playing Duke, 1 – 0 victors over Michigan, on Monday. Based on this game, the Blue Devils shouldn’t be worried about their Monday matchup: neither Virginia not WVU covered themselves in glory.

Virginia, breaking a season-long trend, got on the board very early. Six minutes in, with the game still very much in the getting-your-feet-wet stage, Liv Rademaker sent a cross to the WVU back goal post. Ella Carter headed the ball down to Gio Canali who slotted the ball home, close range, for the ultimate game-winner.

7' | UVA 1, WVU 0



One shot and the Hoos are on the board!



Gio Canali finishes to get things started at Klöckner!



📺 ESPN+#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/dXnJ35azSP — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) November 27, 2026

It was appropriate that this goal originated with Rademaker. All season long, goals have been in short supply, but the most reliable vector has been the service coming from Rademaker, and her fellow wing-back, Carrie Helfrich. In fact, I’ll go one step further. If I were talking about the women like I would talk about the football team, I’d say the “Wingback Room” of Rademaker, Helfrich and Kyra Koopman has been the strongest positional grouping on the team.

With that highlight out of the way, the game slowed down and became rather soporific. West Virginia was in a high, zonal press, and Virginia certainly struggles to beat any kind of press, but because the WVU press was so soft, it didn’t really cause Virginia any problems. It just took dozens of passes for Virginia to get the ball even past midfield.

I had a heart attack on Wednesday, really, and this game was the perfect game to watch when recovering because there wasn’t much to get excited about. Virginia, passing, passing, passing around in the back third… eventually someone along the back line would get bored and try to connect on the long, behind the WVU defense, ball to spring either Addison Halpern or Canali. And about four times, Virginia sprung someone on the counter, but all came to naught. Virginia is not a good counter-attacking team. First off, there is not anyone with any real speed. Sophia Bradley is quick and she certainly runs hard, but she doesn’t have separation speed. And on those times when the breaker has teammates to her right and left, whoever it is that is breaking with the ball, invariably she holds the ball for two, three, four beats too long before making the pass. I have screamed at the TV many a time this season: “Now. Now! Now. Pass the ball now!!!” All to no avail. On this day, post heart attack, I was far more sanguine. Part of that was mindset and part of that was just the fact that we were never really close to scoring on the break.

After halftime, when all the fans were hoping that the game would settle down and get more interesting, VAR got in the way. Fifteen minutes in, Virginia was denied (quite rightly) a PK when Ella Carter went down in the box. VAR is taking way too long, all across the college landscape, and this review took way too long. Then, three minutes later, WVU was equally denied a PK off a Pearl Cecil tackle. This delay was even longer, but it was apparently due to video malfunction and not the ref taking too long. (I just went back and re-timed the sequence, but in one ten-minute block, only 2:35 was game play. The rest was two reviews. This is too long, even accounting for the technical issues.)

I don’t know if the video issues were ever resolved, but Virginia certainly benefited down the stretch. With nine minutes remaining, WVU’s Saige Weems appeared to have scored the tying goal, but she was called offsides. Weems was certainly on-side when the ball was served into the box, but since a Mountaineer headed the ball on, Weems might have then been offside. From my view, it looked like a good goal. I don't know if the replays were fully functioning, but the call was upheld. In any event, WVU fans and players are certain to feel hard done in this game.

We’ll let Steve Swanson have the last word:

“There was a lot of grit and resilience. West Virginia played very well. They’re a very good team, well coached and very organized. There wasn’t a lot of space between their lines. The first half was getting to know what they were doing and where the space was. The second half opened up a lot more. We had a couple of chances where we just missed shots where we had good opportunities to open up our lead. This was always going to the game that it was and we knew that. We have a lot of respect for their program. Nikki (Izzo-Brown) is a great friend of mine and I have a lot of respect for her as a coach. Their team is first class. So, we’re happy to get the win, that’s for sure.”

Next Up: Duke. On Monday, November 30th. 4:00pm. An all-ACC Sweet 16 semifinal. One team will go home thinking their season didn’t quite measure up.