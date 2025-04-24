NFL Draft Preview for Former Virginia Safety Jonas Sanker
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday night with 257 players set to have their names called over the next three days. Among them, former Virginia safety Jonas Sanker patiently awaits where he will be taking his talents. Below, you can find everything you need to know about Jonas Sanker and his draft profile.
Jonas Sanker's Career at UVA
A Charlottesville native, Jonas Sanker, quickly made his presence felt in his freshman year, appearing in nine games and registering five tackles. In his sophomore year, Sanker worked his way into the starting lineup, starting in nine games and recording 63 tackles (2nd on the team). In a game against Syracuse, Sanker put the ACC on notice with 10 tackles (8 solo), a fumble recovery, and an interception.
Feeling the momentum of a strong sophomore season, Sanker established himself as the ACC's top safety in 2023, leading the ACC with 6.1 solo tackles a game. He also led the Hoos in total tackles (107), tackles per game (8.9), pass breakups (11), and forced fumbles (3).
After his junior year, Sanker opted to return to his hometown school for one final year and did not disappoint.
His senior season, Sanker once again lit up the stat sheet, leading Virginia in total tackles (98), unassisted tackles (65), tackles for loss (8.5), and fumble recoveries (2). One of those two fumble recoveries went for six when Virginia defeated Boston College on October 5th.
Sanker also had four pass breakups and an interception, which he recorded as an upset victory on the road against Pittsburgh. His best game of the season came against the national runner-up in Notre Dame, where he nabbed 13 tackles (7 solo) and one sack.
In his collegiate career, Sanker recorded 273 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks, 17 pass breakups, two interceptions and four forced fumbles. Sanker was named a First-Team All-ACC selection in each of his final two seasons at UVA.
Sanker's Draft Evaluation
Sanker was the lone Hoo invited to the NFL Draft Combine, but he left his mark on Indianapolis and the NFL scouts. Highlights from his Combine included a 4.48 40-yard dash (7th among safeties at the Combine), a 10'8 broad jump (tied for 3rd among safeties), a 36.5" vertical jump (7th among safeties), and a 1.51-second 10-yard split (tied for 3rd among safeties).
As a player, Sanker's strengths are his ability to scan a backfield coupled with his strong tackling ability and his skill as a blitzing safety. Sanker is also listed as an impactful special teamer, a place he will likely spend his first few seasons until he can secure a starting spot on defense.
As for weaknesses, scouts have listed Sanker as struggling against speedy vertical threats, peaking into the backfield for too long, and worry that he will struggle to size up physically against tight ends if slotted as a nickel.
When Will Sanker Be Drafted, and Who May Draft Him
Sanker is currently projected as a fourth-round pick, according to multiple mock drafts over the last few months. As for potential landing spots, Sanker visited the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, and Atlanta Falcons while mock drafts suggested other landing spots such as the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles.
Pro Football Focus currently lists Sanker as the 113th-ranked overall prospect in the draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft, which covers rounds 1-7, will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes from April 24th to April 26th.