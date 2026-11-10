No. 6 Virginia vs Bucknell: Game Preview and Final Score Prediction

Fresh off a recent promotion to No. 6 in the AP Poll, Virginia basketball rolls into a new week with an intriguing matchup at Maryland Friday. But before rekindling an old rivalry, the Cavaliers battle Bucknell tonight at John Paul Jones Arena.

Bucknell information to know

Virginia should barely break a sweat against Bucknell. The Bison are 0-2 with two blowout losses against Maryland and Old Dominion. It would be a tremendous shock if the Cavaliers didn't win by at least 35 or 40 points.

Junior guard Aleksander Pachucki leads the way for Bucknell, averaging 17 points per game. It's an awfully quiet 17 points per contest — as the Bison have been extremely uncompetitive so far this season. Most of Bucknell's scoring has come long after a game's result has been sealed.

Even with the benefit of garbage time, only three Bison are averaging 10-plus points per game. That's not a good sign. There's not a whole lot to say about this 2026-27 Bucknell squad other than it is probably in for an otherworldly beatdown against the No. 6 team in the country.

A quick look at Virginia

This shouldn’t be a trying test for Virginia by any means. However, that doesn’t mean that this game is unimportant. A loss would be galactically damaging to a shiny resume. The Cavaliers should win — by a lot. Once a big lead is secured, expect the deep bench to get involved. There’s some value in doing so.

Freshman center Favour Ibe should get lots of playing time, especially after Johann Grunloh shouldered 35 minutes Sunday against Arkansas. Ibe's development is a crucial part of the long-term plan for this roster. And in a game with little to no stakes, tonight is the perfect chance for Ibe to play 25 minutes or more.

This game should also be an opportunity for Jan Vide to get some run after he barely saw the court Sunday. Vide was expected to see ample playing time as the backup point guard — but was replaced by Elijah Gertrude and Sam Lewis.

Gertrude and Martin Carrere could also see expanded roles, but given their security as rotation players, they might not play the biggest minutes. There is a real chance that Quincy Watson, Nick Rotter, Carter Lang, Owen Odom and others play several minutes tonight. Maybe this time, Virginia cracks the century mark.

Final score prediction: Virginia 105, Bucknell 67