PFF Grades And Snap Counts From Virginia's 13-7 Win Over Missouri

Virginia won a defensive battle against Missouri in the Tayslayer Gator Bowl in a 13-7 victory. The Cavaliers defense clamped down and held the Tigers to their second-lowest scoring output of the season. After the first score of the game, the Hoos didn’t give Missouri anything easy and were able to contain star running back Ahmad Hardy. They also held true freshman quarterback Matt Zoller to 45 yards passing prior to his final drive of the ball game with a chance to win it. Defensive back Devin Neal came up with the game-clinching pass deflection with one second left on the clock to secure the win for the Cavaliers.

The Hoos made history in their 136-year existence and captured an 11-win season for the first time ever. It was a great all-around effort and one the Hoos earned and showed they can play physical and at a high level. Let’s take a look at who stood out on Saturday in Jacksonville.

Offense



Virginia Cavaliers running back Xay Davis (25) drives up field during the second quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium Saturday December 27, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. RB Xay Davis- 79.0 (16)

2. WR Eli Wood- 76.4 (57)

3. OL McKale Boley- 68.4 (81)

4. WR Jahmal Edrine- 64.6 (67)

5. TE Sage Ennis- 61.5 (65)

6. RB Harrison Waylee- 60.4 (62)

7. TE Walker Wallace- 60.0 (2)

7. WR Josiah Abdullah- 60.0 (1)

7. WR Cam Ross- 60.0 (53)

10. OL Ben York- 59.3 (2)

11. QB Cole Greer- 59.0 (1)

11. OL Noah Hartsoe- 59.0 (3)

13. OL Drake Metcalf- 58.4 (81)

14. OL Bardy Wilson- 58.1 (81)

15. WR Isaiah Robinson- 57.8 (16)

16. WR Kameron Courtney- 56.2 ( 22)

16. OL Ethan Sipe- 55.5 (3)

18. RB Davis Lane Jr- 55.5 (3)

19. OL Noah Josey- 55.4 (81)

20. TE John Rogers- 54.1 (32)

21. QB Chandler Morris- 53.0 (81)

22. OL Jack Witmer- 36.9 (81)

Defense

Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies tight end Ja'Ricous Hairston (13) attempts to catch a pass as Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) defendds in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

1. Edge Fisher Camac- 80.2 (35)

2. CB Emmanuel Karnley- 73.9 (56)

3. EDGE Mitchell Melton- 70.9 (47)

4. DB Devin Neal- 69.8 (57)

5. DL Jahmeer Carter- 69.6 (11)

6. CB Donavon Platt- 67.8 (57)

7. DL Hunter Osborne- 65.2 (12)

8. DL Jason Hammond- 64.0 (25)

9. DB Antonio Clary- 63.8 (57)

10. CB Corey Costner- 62.8 (56)

11. EDGE Billy Koudelka- 61.2 (3)

12. EDGE Daniel Rickert- 61.1 (30)

13. DL Sichan John- 60.0 (1)

14. DL Anthony Britton- 53.2 (16)

15. DL Cazeem Moore- 50.2 (16)

16. DL Jacob Holmes- 49.8 (34)

17. LB Caleb Hardy- 48.3 (17)

18. LB James Jackson- 48.0 (40)

19. LB Landon Danley- 47.9 (57)



