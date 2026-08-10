Preseason ACC football rankings ahead of Week Zero — Virginia sits in highest tier

In fewer than three weeks, the first ACC football game of the 2026 season will be played at Scott Stadium. Virginia and NC State hit the field for Week Zero, with the chance to start the season atop the ACC.

Here are preliminary ACC power rankings for the 2026 season.

17: Boston College

The Eagles have been a long-term basement dweller in the ACC. They have some work to do in order to climb a spot or two in the conference.

16: North Carolina

There is very little hope in Chapel Hill, N.C. for this football season. The Tar Heels defense should be formidable, but this offense might be the ACC’s worst. On top of that, there is a whirlwind of off-field drama swirling around this program. A hard reset may be coming soon.

15: Stanford

The Cardinal are starting a rebuild this season. They have some toolsy skill position players, but the floor is very low. They could slide down a spot, but they will have to prove themselves if they are to escape the ACC’s lowest echelon.

14: Syracuse

The Orange were derailed by losing their ascending quarterback to a season-ending injury. They could very easily climb this list quickly if Steve Angeli picks up where he left off. For now, though, it is impossible to slot Syracuse any higher than fourteenth.

13: Florida State

Questions surround the Florida State program. Coach Mike Norvell is on the hot seat. The Seminoles have been a losing team more often than not under their current head coach. They enter 2026 in the mid-lower tier of the ACC.

12: Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons may have a low ceiling with Gio Lopez at quarterback. The floor, however, should be high given how talented this defense is.

11: Virginia Tech

There is a great deal of hype around the rebuilt Hokies program. In year one, though, Virginia Tech cannot be expected to contend for an ACC title. Its schedule is brutally difficult and there are several questions about the makeup of this roster. The Hokies should be a solid team, but likely nowhere near the race to Charlotte.

10: Duke

Based on 2025, Duke should be near the very top of the rankings. However, the Blue Devils probably lost more talent than any other ACC team this offseason. Their floor is decent, but their ceiling is incredibly limited in 2026.

9: NC State

The Wolfpack are constantly good but seldom great. Can CJ Bailey elevate his team to a 10-win season? They will have opportunities to prove that they can be a darkhorse contender, or on the other hand, a pedestrian team that just treads water.

8: Clemson

Spotting the Tigers at No. 8 feels egregiously low for a program that has been the very pinnacle of ACC football. But as Coach Dabo Swinney continues to shy away from the transfer portal, Clemson's contending status becomes less secure. There may not be a team with more to prove in the conference this season.

7: California

The Golden Bears are poised to break out with their young star quarterback and defensive-minded head coach. However, their 2025 performance cannot justify them being placed in the highest tier of the conference. Expect them to climb quickly, though.

6: Louisville

The Cardinals have always been solid under Coach Jeff Brohm but they have not been ACC heavyweights. Louisville is simply an above average program. Sixth is a reasonable starting point for the Cardinals as their refreshed roster gels.

5: Georgia Tech

At some point in the 2025 season, the Yellow Jackets looked destined for the College Football Playoff — but a slump derailed their campaign and they finished with a last-second loss in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Their previous season justifies a top ranking.

4: Pittsburgh

Some may think the Panthers are a bit high — but they won nine games last year with a true freshman quarterback who looks poised for stardom. Pitt will be a darkhorse ACC contender, with a very high ceiling if they can reach their potential.

3: SMU

The Mustangs should start no lower than third. They have a strong case to move up a spot, but based on how 2025 went for SMU, they lose a hypothetical tiebreaker to start this new season. The Mustangs will be a clear favorite to make it to Charlotte.

2: Virginia

The Cavaliers come in at No. 2 because of their body of work from 2025 as well as their potential to excel in 2026. Virginia should be regarded as a genuine contender to earn a spot in the ACC Championship game.

1: Miami

The Hurricanes were the national runner-up last season. They should be the obvious favorite to win the ACC, and perhaps go undefeated en route to a deep postseason run.