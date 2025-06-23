Ben Wayer Long Pole Save Highlights Hoos in PLL Week 4
In the fourth weekend of the Premier Lacrosse League season it was a defensive save by Ben Wayer that highlighted former Cavaliers at Homewood Field in Baltimore, Maryland. Alongside Wayer, Connor Shellenberger also had an impressive outing while multiple current Hoos were in attendance, supporting their former teammates.
To kick off the weekend, the New York Atlas featuring Shellenberger and Xander Dickson faced off against the Philadelphia Waterdogs with Thomas McConvey and Wayer. Shellenberger was the first Hoo to make his presence known with a lefty jump shot goal, taking advantage of a brief lapse by the Waterdogs' defense that gave him just enough space to bury his shot low past Matt Deluca.
In the second quarter, Shellenberger nearly garnered his first assist as he found reigning MVP Jeff Teat cutting toward the goal. Upon catching it, Teat made a talented around-the-world shot that saw him rotate his stick completely behind his back to increase his angle and fire the ball toward the cage. The shot would have likely garnered Teat a spot on Sportscenter's Top 10 plays, but Ben Wayer had other plans as he tracked the ball with his stick and caught it, preventing the goal.
Wayer finished the game with one caused turnover and three groundballs as he continues adjusting to the professional league's speed. In the second half, Shellenberger continued to go to work, as he found Bryan Costabile for a two-point goal before once again flashing his quarterback ability with an assist to Reid Bowering in tight quarters. Shellenberger's one goal and two assist effort helped the Atlas to a 17-9 win over the Waterdogs. Xander Dickson and Thomas McConvey both failed to score, although the two added three and one groundball, respectively.
The last time Shellenberger played at Homewood Field was in his junior year when he posted three assists against the Blue Jays in an 18-13 win. Also, in that game, Dickson added six goals on eight shots while McConvey recorded a goal and three assists.
On Sunday, Matt Moore featured for the Utah Archers against the Denver Outlaws. Moore recorded one groundball in the 13-10 loss while completing 20 passes on 22 touches.
Through four weeks, Shellenberger leads the way for the Hoos with seven goals and eight assists, followed by McConvey, who has eight goals. Dickson and Moore both have six goals and one assist, while Charlie Bertrand has three goals and one assist for the Redwoods, who were off this weekend before their homecoming weekend next week.
On the defensive side, Ben Wayer leads the Hoos with 10 groundballs, one goal, and one caused turnover, while Jared Conners has one caused turnover, five groundballs, and two assists. Chris Merle, who was officially ruled out for the year with a torn ACL, recorded one caused turnover, four groundballs, and one goal in three games.
Ryan Conrad and Zed Williams remain on injured reserve and have not made their debuts this season.
The PLL returns to action on Friday, June 27th, at Torero Stadium in San Diego, California.